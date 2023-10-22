NewJeans maintain steady hold on Billboard 200; becomes first K-pop female act to chart for 12 weeks in top 70

NewJeans’ second mini album Get Up is still up on the charts even after months of its release. The album maintained its position on the Billboard charts and created history for the girls again. The group is known for their nostalgic pop songs which are inspired from the 1990s and 2000s. Their music has a quality that makes their songs trend on the internet. Here are the details of the Super Shy singers’ new feat.

NewJeans becomes first K-pop girl group with 12 weeks on Billboard 200

NewJeans set a new record for themselves again as the group became the first K-pop female act to maintain the top 70 position on Billboard 200 for 12 weeks. The album has been keeping a steady hold on the charts for the past few months which has successfully established them as capable idols. For the week ending on October 21, Get Up held the 66th position, marking its 12th week on the chart. In August, NewJeans became the fastest female K-pop act to debut at Billboard 200 as their second mini album charted at No.1.

Get Up also kept its position strong with the No. 2 spot in Billboard’s World Album chart, No. 15 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 16 on the Top Album Sales chart. They also climbed up and took the 36th spot on Billboard’s Artist 100 which is their 16th week on the chart.

They also keep reigning the Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts with their songs GODS, Super Shy, ETA, Ditto, Hype Boy and OMG still going strong.

More about NewJeans and their recent activities

NewJeans is a five-member group that includes Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They debuted with Attention in July 2022. This was followed by two more singles Hype Boy and Cookie. In January 2023, they released their first mini album OMG.

On October 4, NewJeans released their track GODS which is the anthem of League of Legends World Championship 2023.

