NewJeans, MAMAMOO, NCT DREAM, ITZY and more confirmed as 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-pop Concert lineup

2023 World Scout Jamboree K-pop Concert which will be held at the Seoul World Cup Arena at 7:00 PM KST on August 11th includes NewJeans, NCT DREAM, ITZY, MAMAMOO, Kang Daniel, Jo Yuri, TNX, ZEROBASEONE, Kwon Eunbi, P1HARMONY, THE BOYZ, KARD, Xikers, HolyBang, Liberante and ATBO as the finalized setup. As indicated by authorities, KBS is scrambling to effectively hold the 'Jamboree K-pop Live' selecting popular groups as well as welcoming the cast of 'Music Bank' to the concert.

2023 World Scout Jamboree K-pop Concert:

Among them, it is likewise a question of interest whether BTS, two of the seven members, Jin and J-Hope, are at present serving in the military. As of late, Sung Il Jong, a member of the National Assembly's People Power Party, posted a post on Facebook saying that he trusted the Ministry of National Defense will uphold BTS so they can perform at the World Jamboree so they can raise their public prestige. On August eighth, Jeon Ha Kyu, a representative for the Ministry of National Defense, answered the connected inquiry at an ordinary preparation, saying that they think an issue should be examined with the connected services and the organizations of the VIPs being referred to. In such a manner, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency of BTS, is showing a wary response without making an official response.

NewJeans’ activities:

As per the most recent US Billboard chart released on August 8th, NewJeans' second mini album Get Up positioned 6th on the Billboard 200 and 2 weeks straight stayed on Top 10. NewJeans recently demonstrated their hazardous development in the span of a time of their presentation by putting Get Up at No. 1 on this chart and putting every one of the three of the collection's title melodies on the Hot 100. The title track Super Shy positioned 77th on the current week's 'Hot 100' and charted for 4 continuous weeks. This song positioned 48th on the 'Hot 100' last week, its most elevated ranking.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V shares solo debut album Layover promotion schedule with Love Me Again and Rainy Days pre-releases; Read