NewJeans members, BTS' Jungkook and more top August Individual Brand Reputation rankings

NewJeans' Minji, BTS' Jungkook, and Hanni topped the Individual Brand Reputation rankings list for August 2023. The Korean Business Research Institute conducted an analysis based on media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness, and other indexes of one thousand seven hundred and twenty idols. This was done with the help of big data collected between June 24 to August 24.

Top 10 idols for Individual Brand Reputation rankings August (2023)

According to the results, NewJeans' eldest member took the first spot on the ranking list with a 4,616,273 brand reputation index. Her scores rose up 124.30 percent in July and it resulted in her position at no. 1. Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook made it to the list on the second spot with over 4,415,051 brand reputation index. NewJeans Hanni secured the third spot with a 4,032,937 brand reputation index with a 171.75 percent rise in her score since July.

Following member Haerin with over 3,991,467 brand reputation index saw an increase of 195.90 percent in her score. Other members of the septet who made it to the top 10 are Jimin who received a 3,671,188 brand reputation index with a 12.64 percent rise in his score on No. 5. BLACKPINK member Jisoo also made it to No. 6 on the list with a score of 3,554,902. The Layover singer V who is prepping for his upcoming solo debut received a 3,428,354 brand reputation at No. 7. NewJeans' members Hyein and Danielle also made it to the list with over 3,221,402 and 3,059,545 brand reputation index score at no. 8 and no. 9 of the list. Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel with over 2,942,001 brand reputation score.

Top 30 idols for Individual Brand Reputation rankings August (2023)

Idols who made it to the Top 300 apart from all the NewJeans members, BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ka ng Daniel are OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, aespa’s Winter, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, SNSD's YoonA, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, OH MY GIRL’s YooA, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, BTS’s Jin, LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae, SNSD’s Taeyeon, NCT’s Jaehyun, Red Velvet’s Wendy, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, IVE’s An Yujin, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, and NMIXX’s Jinni respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS and NewJeans secure top spots in Star Brand Reputation Rankings for July 2023; Full list inside