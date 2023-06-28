NewJeans members cosplay as fairies in hazy first concept photos for upcoming EP Get Up

On the official social media handles, NewJeans posted a picture of the second mini album, Get Up, on June 28. In the photograph, NewJeans flaunted their rich and unadulterated charm with chiffon outfits and toe shoes suggestive of ballet performers. With distinct hair accessories, each member displayed their individuality, but when they gathered, they displayed strong visual synergy. They look sweet yet haunting with their expressions.

NewJeans’ upcoming release:

With a novel promotion strategy and distinctive creative concept, NewJeans, which have been a hot topic since their debut, predicted a syndrome-level popularity this time as well. On June 27, the music video teaser for the b-side song ASAP was made available, and it quickly moved up to No. 1 on YouTube Moving Around the world. NewJeans changed into light hair and their fantastic sound enraptured the eyes and ears of worldwide fans. This teaser is currently the most popular video on YouTube in Korea thanks to its more than 3.25 million views as of June 28th. In the US, the world's biggest pop market, the force is strange, as it is no. 4. In addition, it entered the top rankings of popular videos in 20 countries/regions around the world, including Europe and Southeast Asia, demonstrating New Jeans' global influence. In addition, it showed great popularity in North America as well as Central and South America, including Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.

Get Up:

On July 21, NewJeans' second mini album, Get Up, will be released. There are six songs on the album, including the triple title tracks Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, New Jeans, Get Up and ASAP. The album's six songs had music videos made by NewJeans. Unexpected guest appearances and collaboration with global brands like The Powerpuff Girls are waiting. On July 1 and 2, NewJeans will hold their first fan meeting, dubbed Bunnies Camp in Seoul prior to the album's release.

