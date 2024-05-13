NewJeans member's parent reveals HYBE's plans to put group on 1.5 years hiatus amid Grammy-winning producer search

The feud between ADOR and HYBE has put NewJeans in the middle of a heated battle for power and control. The parents of NewJeans members have been trying to mend the relationship between ADOR and HYBE to ensure that the group’s future is safe.

On May 13, a parent of a NewJeans member who chose to remain anonymous revealed that HYBE was planning to put the group on a 1.5-year-long hiatus while searching for a Grammy-winning producer.

NewJeans member’s parent accuses HYBE of planning a long hiatus for NewJeans

In an explosive interview with Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports an anonymous parent of NewJeans member said that after ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s press conference. The parents of NewJeans members went to HYBE headquarters to repair their relationship with ADOR as they were worried for Min Hee Jin.

They went on to add that HYBE CEO Park Ji Won was late to the meeting by 20 minutes and they only heard the parent’s side half-heartedly and began to show us Min Hee Jin’s wrongdoings.

The NewJeans parent claimed that CEO Park Ji Won informed them that after the NewJeans fan meet at Tokyo Dome in June and after Min Hee Jin's removal, HYBE had planned to put NewJeans on a long hiatus. While they did not ask how long the hiatus would be, the HYBE CEO said that they were searching for a Grammy-winning producer for NewJeans and that could take approximately 1.5 years.

The HYBE CEO said they would try to find a new producer as soon as possible but the parents felt that the pre-longed hiatus would be 1.5 years. The parent added that nonetheless, they want NewJeans to work with Min Hee Jin and continue at HYBE.

HYBE’s reply to the parent’s accusation

HYBE spoke on the issue and accepted they had a plan for a long hiatus for NewJeans as the parents claimed. However, they explained that HYBE did not mean to exile NewJeans. It was based on the basic practice that after a group or an idol promotes they are allowed a break. Later, they come back and promote even stronger. HYBE clarified this was their motive and nothing else.

