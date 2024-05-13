HYBE and ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, have been in an ongoing conflict for a long time, which has further escalated. NewJeans, the sensational group which is housed by ADOR has also found themselves several times in the midst of the controversy. Moreover, the members’ parents have also shown their valid concern regarding the situation and artists’ futures in both companies.

NewJeans' parents' explosive letter against HYBE and Bang Si Hyuk revealed

On May 13, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has revealed the letter that ADOR’s parents wrote, speaking out about their growing concerns for the group members. The letter was sent to ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, on March 31, 2024, pointing out the similarities they found between Newjeans and the recently debuted group, ILLIT. Moreover, they have also addressed the mistreatment the members have faced from HYBE’s chairman, Bang Hi Syuk.

In the long letter, the parents and legal guardians of the members have said that ILLIT's similarity with Newjeans is intentionally done by HYBE and BELIFT LAB in order to sabotage the former. From concept photos to styling, music video direction, and choreography, there are way too many commonalities between the groups for it to be a mere coincidence. Furthermore, they have also added that NewJeans has been plagiarised by other K-pop groups since a long time, but it was not expected from a group under the same parent company. They have also demanded an explanation from HYBE regarding the similarities.

Additionally, they have also directly addressed Bang Si Hyuk, who oversaw the production of ILLIT, to be involved with the plagiarism of NewJeans. Previously, the chairman had promised Min Hee Jin that NewJeans would be the first group to debut under HYBE. But he changed his initial plans and signed with Source Music, and debuted LE SSERAFIM instead. Lastly, the letter said that the members’ guardians expected more from HYBE, as the leader of the K-pop industry.

More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position. However, Min Hee Jin denied the allegations and said that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.

