NewJeans' Minji and Hanni top Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings; BLACKPINK's Jennie takes 3rd spot

NewJeans members Minji and Hanni topped the Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of November. The group performed at the opening ceremony of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship on November 19. The rookie group has been receiving a lot of love and attention since their debut. BLACKPINK member Jennie took third place on the list followed by aespa's Karina and BLACKPINK's Jisoo respectively.

On November 19, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed the Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for the month starting from October 19 to November 19. They took into account the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 655 girl group members using big data. NewJeans member Minji took the lead with a brand reputation index of 36,62,286. Her positivity-negativity analysis showed 92 percent positive reactions. Fellow member Hanni followed closely with 25,07,384 brand reputation index.

BLACKPINK member Jennie took the third stop with a brand reputation index of 24,33,938. All members of the group placed themselves within the top 20 girl group members. The BLACKPINK members' contract with YG Entertainment expired earlier this year. Fans eagerly await for some clarity regarding the group's future.

NewJeans has been making waves as they performed at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship opening ceremony on November 19 in South Korea with their track GODS. The group is also to make their US award show debut with their performance at the 2023 Billboard Music Award on November 20.

Top 30 Girl Group Member Brand Reputation

NewJeans’ Minji NewJeans’ Hanni BLACKPINK’s Jennie aespa’s Karina BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon NewJeans’ Haerin aespa’s Winter Red Velvet’s Joy NewJeans’ Danielle Girls’ Generation’s YoonA Red Velvet’s Wendy Red Velvet’s Irene BLACKPINK’s Lisa LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon BLACKPINK’s Rosé OH MY GIRL’s Mimi IVE’s Jang Won Young Red Velvet’s Seulgi (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon IVE’s Rei cignature’s Jeewon IVE’s Gaeul TWICE’s Nayeon LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha IVE’s An Yu Jin WJSN’s Yeoreum New Jeans’ Hyein Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun TWICE’s Jihyo

