NewJeans’ Minji, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon lead February brand reputation rankings

NewJeans ’ debut has been unlike any other in recent years and the fourth generation K-pop group is not only maintaining its popularity but also continuing to surpass past expectations, by making itself known globally. The members of the group have become some of the most coveted celebrities and these popularity rankings will show you how.

This list considers the fame of K-pop idol girl group members over a month’s time by considering various factors such as consumer interest, media interest, communication, community awareness, etc using which indexes are determined and the artists are ranked. For the month of February, with the ranking data considered from January 19 to February 19, NewJeans’ Minji came out on top. This is thanks to the group’s recent appointment as the ambassador of the city of Seoul and Minji’s personal achievement of being chosen as the latest ambassador for the luxury brand Chanel. She continues to be a fan favourite by maintaining her top spot.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has forever been the K-pop crowd’s one of the most adored stars as she maintains her second position while the group’s other members take the sixth, eleventh and twenty-fifth places (Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, in that order). Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon swiftly grabbed the third spot, continuing to be a beloved public figure in South Korea. NewJeans’ members Haerin and Hanni came in the fourth and fifth positions, once again proving the influence of the quintet. On the other hand, fellow bandmates Hyein and Danielle stood at the tenth and eighteenth positions.

List of Top 30 K-pop idol girl group members on the February brand reputation rankings

NewJeans’ Minji BLACKPINK’s Jennie Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon NewJeans’ Haerin NewJeans’ Hanni BLACKPINK’s Jisoo aespa’s Karina Red Velvet’s Joy Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun NewJeans’ Hyein BLACKPINK’s Lisa Girls’ Generation’s YoonA Red Velvet’s Seulgi LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha aespa’s Winter TWICE’s Jeongyeon Oh My Girl’s YooA NewJeans’ Danielle IVE’s Rei Red Velvet’s Irene IVE’s Jang Won Young TWICE’s Mina Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung IVE’s Gaeul BLACKPINK’s Rosé Oh My Girl’s Arin LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae Oh My Girl’s Mimi IVE’s Liz Red Velvet’s Yeri