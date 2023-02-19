NewJeans’ Minji, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon lead February brand reputation rankings

These K-pop idol girl group members are creating all the buzz in February thanks to their fabulous charms. List of top 30 names inside.

NewJeans’ Minji, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
NewJeans’ Minji, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

NewJeans’ debut has been unlike any other in recent years and the fourth generation K-pop group is not only maintaining its popularity but also continuing to surpass past expectations, by making itself known globally. The members of the group have become some of the most coveted celebrities and these popularity rankings will show you how.

February girl group brand reputation rankings

This list considers the fame of K-pop idol girl group members over a month’s time by considering various factors such as consumer interest, media interest, communication, community awareness, etc using which indexes are determined and the artists are ranked. For the month of February, with the ranking data considered from January 19 to February 19, NewJeans’ Minji came out on top. This is thanks to the group’s recent appointment as the ambassador of the city of Seoul and Minji’s personal achievement of being chosen as the latest ambassador for the luxury brand Chanel. She continues to be a fan favourite by maintaining her top spot.

NewJeans

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has forever been the K-pop crowd’s one of the most adored stars as she maintains her second position while the group’s other members take the sixth, eleventh and twenty-fifth places (Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, in that order). Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon swiftly grabbed the third spot, continuing to be a beloved public figure in South Korea. NewJeans’ members Haerin and Hanni came in the fourth and fifth positions, once again proving the influence of the quintet. On the other hand, fellow bandmates Hyein and Danielle stood at the tenth and eighteenth positions.

List of Top 30 K-pop idol girl group members on the February brand reputation rankings

  1. NewJeans’ Minji
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  4. NewJeans’ Haerin
  5. NewJeans’ Hanni
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  7. aespa’s Karina
  8. Red Velvet’s Joy
  9. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
  10. NewJeans’ Hyein
  11. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  12. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  13. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  14. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
  15. aespa’s Winter
  16. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  17. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  18. NewJeans’ Danielle
  19. IVE’s Rei
  20. Red Velvet’s Irene
  21. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  22. TWICE’s Mina
  23. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  24. IVE’s Gaeul
  25. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  26. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  27. LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae
  28. Oh My Girl’s Mimi
  29. IVE’s Liz
  30. Red Velvet’s Yeri

Credits: Star News, NewJeans' Instagram, Jennie's Instagram, Taeyeon's Instagram

