NewJeans’ Minji dominated followed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie for March female idol brand value rankings

K-pop girl groups’ brand reputation was analyzed as a result of big data analysis in March 2023. In order, first place was taken by Minji of the monster rookie girl group NewJeans, second place is held by Jisoo of BLACKPINK and BLACKPINK’s Jennie finished third. From February 19, 2023, to March 19, 2023, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 107,453,847 brand big data from 635 individual girl groups for girl group personal brand reputation in March 2023.

March girl group brand reputation rankings

NewJeans’ Minji was analyzed as having a brand reputation index of 5,061,658, a participation index of 1,501,865, a media index of 1,252,202, a communication index of 591,168, and a community index of 1,716,423. It increased by 4.00 per cent when compared to the February brand reputation index of 4,866,970. BLACKPINK's Jisoo came in second place, with a brand reputation index of 4,902,969, a participation index of 209,928, a media index of 512,556, a communication index of 1,625,273, and a community index of 2,555,212. It increased by 44.15 per cent when compared to the February brand reputation index of 3,401,226.

Third place was taken by BLACKPINK's Jennie, who had a brand reputation index of 4,423,131, a participation index of 176,110, a media index of 304,154, a communication index of 1,205,206, and a community index of 2,737,661. It fell by 1.39 per cent when compared to her February brand reputation index of 4,485,463.

According to analysis, the terms most commonly associated with Minji were ‘chic,’ ‘cute,’ and ‘innocent.’ The member's keyword analysis, on the other hand, identifies ‘million-seller,’ ‘Ditto,’ and ‘Billboard’ as the most frequently searched terms.

The following are the top 30 individual girl group members for the month:

NewJeans' Minji BLACKPINK's Jisoo BLACKPINK's Jennie NewJeans' Hanni NewJeans' Haerin Girls' Generation's Taeyeon TWICE's Nayeon TWICE's Mina aespa's Karina NewJeans' Danielle NewJeans' Hyein Red Velvet's Joy BLACKPINK's Rosé aespa's Winter LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chae Won IVE's Liz BLACKPINK's Lisa LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha Red Velvet's Seulgi TWICE's Dahyun TWICE's Jihyo Girl's Generation's YoonA Oh My Girl's YooA IVE's Rei IVE's Gaeul IVE's Leeseo NMIXX's Jiwoo IVE's Jang Won Young Oh My Girl's Arin Girl's Day's Hyeri

