NewJeans’ Minji receives praise from netizens for THIS interaction with youngest member Hyein

Celebrities who are criticized by the public for using popular words on the Internet without knowing the meaning or source appear occasionally. The wise advice of Minji, the eldest member of NewJeans, to prevent such a situation is being re-examined among many people. Last January, YouTuber Calm Man invited NewJeans to his YouTube live broadcast as a guest and had a chat.

Joo Woo Jae, who appeared with NewJeans that day, asked, "Is this your first time on an internet broadcast? Have you ever seen (Calm Man broadcast)?" In response, Danielle said that he had never seen it before, but he had been looking for it to appear on the show of Calm Man. She said that it was fun because a lot of the buzzwords she knew appeared on the Calm Man live broadcast.

Minji and Hyein:

The youngest member, Hyein, said that she knew about the Calm Man broadcast through the meme of 'King annoying' (literal translation). 'King' is a modified word of 'I'm pissed off', and it is known that the word was popularized by the calm man and his live broadcast viewers. Hyein said that at first, she used the word ‘King annoying' without knowing the origin, but then Minji asked, "Do you know where that word came from and use it?" At the time, Minji advised Hyein, “When you speak, you must know the source and then use it.” Accordingly, Hyein directly searched for the origin. Hearing this, the calm man nodded his head at Minji's advice, saying that it could be misunderstood if someone used the word meaninglessly. When Minji's advice to Hyein became a hot topic again, many responded with "She's the eldest member" and "She just became an adult this year and she's really wise."

NewJeans’ achievements:

NewJeans' single album 'OMG' reclaimed the top spot in the Oricon Weekly Combined Singles Ranking announced on the 10th. Previously, in January, 'OMG' entered the chart and went straight to No. 1. 'OMG', which stayed at the top for about two months and continued to be popular, proved its presence by once again taking the top spot on this chart. The fact that NewJeans has not yet started full-fledged activities in Japan adds meaning to this achievement. Attention is drawn to the future of NewJeans, who won the Oricon top spot with a Korean album even before the start of their official activities in Japan.

