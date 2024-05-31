NewJeans’ Minji seemingly reacts to ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin’s injunction win against HYBE; Know K-pop idol’s response

NewJeans’ agency ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin has been in a public feud with HYBE for a month now. After the parent company discovered her plans to allegedly usurp management rights, she was asked to step down as CEO.

With her latest injunction win that prevents HYBE from processing her dismissal immediately, the course of this conflict has changed. Fans think NewJeans’ eldest Minji has seemingly reacted to Min Hee Jin’s win.

NewJeans' Minji suggestive response to Min Hee Jin's injunction win goes viral among fans

Like other K-pop groups, NewJeans is also busy holding concerts at many Korean university festivals. On May 31, the day of the verdict for Min Hee Jin’s injunction against HYBE, NewJeans member Minji had a fan interaction on their Phoning app.

The fan sent her a message rooting for their concert that read, ‘Sejong University~~~Festival fighting!!!’ To this, the K-pop idol responded, ‘Sejong~~~University~ Dongkuk University ~~~ Fighting.’

As Minji chose to write Sejong separately from the University, netizens think it's her obvious response to Min Hee Jin's injunction win, since Sejong is also the name of her legal representative in this ongoing case between HYBE and ADOR.

Though subtle, her response to the CEO’s win quickly became a hot topic in South Korea, When the Phoning interaction screenshot was shared on an online community, it rapidly garnered 80k views and over 500 comments from fans.

Since the beginning of the rift between HYBE and NewJeans’ agency ADOR, the eldest member Minji has been proactive on their exclusive fan interaction platform phoning.

In particular, she penned many messages reassuring Bunnies (NewJeans’ fandom name) as the anxiety rose for their future amid the power struggle.

HYBE-ADOR power battle summarized

For the unversed, On May 30, the Seoul District Court ruled in favor of Min Hee JIn’s injunction. With this, HYBE won’t be able to dismiss her as ADOR’s CEO in today’s (May 31) general shareholder meeting.

Min Hee Jin filed an injunction to prevent HYBE from exercising its voting rights in the meeting, as with 80% stakes in ADOR, the parent company would actively influence her future as a CEO.

However, with the win, she has temporarily prevented her firing, bringing a major change to the course of this power battle. All eyes are now on HYBE’s appeal against the court’s decision.

