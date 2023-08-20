NewJeans’ Minji tops August Female Idol Brand Reputation Ranking; BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie and others follow

All NewJeans members are among the top ten positions in the August Female Idol Brand Reputation Rankings. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed different pieces of data for 655 individual girl groups from July 20 to August 20. The brand reputation index is determined based on the participation index, media index, communication index, and community index, which are created with consumer behavior analysis.

Top 10 Female Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023

NewJeans members are among the top 10 list of rankings whereas BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie hold the 4th and 7th position respectively. Among them are IVE’ Jang Wonyoung, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon, and OH MY GIRL Mimi in the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions respectively. Looking at NewJeans members' data from July it was observed it had increased by 15.58%. Their brand consumption increased by 40.64%, the brand issue increased by 56.09%, the brand communication increased by 5.28%, and the brand expansion increased by 4.72%. By analyzing the girl group's personal brand reputation, it is possible to measure the positive and negative influence of the idol’s brand, the degree of media interest, and the amount of consumer interest and communication.

Top 30 Female Idols on Brand Reputation Rankings list for August 2023

Other female idols apart from the top 10 were IVE's Ahn Yujin, Girls' Generation's YoonA, BLACKPINK's Lisa, aespa's Karina, BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa's Winter, Girls' Generation's Yuri, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Oh My Girl's YooA, Oh My Girl's Hyojung, Oh My Girl's Arin, IVE's Leeseo, TWICE's Nayeon, LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha, Red Velvet's Joy, IVE's Gaeul, Red Velvet's Seulgi, TWICE's Mina, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, and WJSN's Yeoreum in order. It is said NewJeans Minji’s brand had 'lovely, cute, cute' in link analysis, and 'Supershy, Billboard, Jamboree' in keyword analysis. In the positive-negative ratio analysis, the positive rate was analyzed to be 90.8%. It is an important factor in determining the global influence of the idol.

