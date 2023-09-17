NewJeans' Minji tops September girl group member brand reputation ranking; BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and more follow

NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, and Haerin along with BLACKPINK's Jisoo secure the Top 5 positions in September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. The Korea Business Research Institute unveiled the Top 30 ranking list. A thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness of around 655 girl group members was done from big data collected between August 17 and September 17.

Top 5 Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for September 2023

NewJeans' Minji held the #1 position on the rankings list with a brand reputation index of 4,773,341 for September. Super Shy, college festival and pop-up store were the top high-ranking phrases in keyword analysis. She had a score of 85.20 percent positive reactions. The second position was acquired by BLACKPINK's Jisoo who had a brand reputation index of 4,385,506.

Meanwhile, NewJeans' Hanni and Haerin took the third and the fourth spot respectively on the ranking list. Hanni had a brand reputation index of 4,188,577 whereas Haerin's brand reputation index was 3,617,382. At the fifth position was TWICE's Jihyo who saw an impressive increase of 180.06 percent compared to her last reputation index. Her brand reputation ranking index for September was 3,266,277.

Top 30 Girl Group Members on Brand Reputation Rankings list for September 2023

Other girl group members apart from the top 5 in the brand reputation rankings list for September were Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, NewJeans' Danielle, BLACKPINK's Lisa, NewJeans' Hyein, OH MY GIRL's Mimi, BLACKPINK's Jennie, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, BLACKPINK's Rosé, IVE's An Yu Jin, aespa's Winter, aespa's Karina, TWICE's Mina, Girls' Generation's YoonA, IVE's Gaeul and Jang Won Young, cignature's Jee Won, TWICE's Nayeon, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Seohyun, IVE's Liz, OH MY GIRL's YooA and Arin, LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha, TWICE's Dahyun and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert in Seoul Day 1: Red Velvet's Seulgi, Taxi Driver's Lee Je Hoon and more attend