NewJeans’ OMG becomes 1st album by a K-Pop girl group to do THIS for 5 consecutive weeks on Billboard

According to the latest chart released by the US Billboard on the 22nd (local time), the title song 'OMG' of the same name as the single album 'OMG' of NewJeans entered the 'Hot 100', ranking 76th.

The title song 'OMG' of the same name of the single 'OMG' released by New Jeans on the 2nd of last month ranked 76th on the 'Hot 100' chart released by the US Billboard on the 25th (local time) on the 22nd (local time). This is a record for 5 consecutive weeks. 'OMG' first entered 'Hot 100' at number 91 (as of January 28), then ranked 79 (as of February 4), 77 (as of February 11), and 74 (as of February 18). I) has been raising the rankings every week. Considering that it was a week in which the strength of <#2> shone, it can be seen that NewJeans' 'grassroots popularity' in the US has firmly established itself.

NewJeans’ achievements:

In addition to the title song 'OMG', the album's b-side song 'Ditto', as well as New Jeans' debut songs 'Hybe boy' and 'Attention', which have been released for more than 7 months, are also popular for a long time. On the Billboard 'Global 200', 'Ditto' ranked 19th, 'Hype boy' ranked 75th, and 'Attention' ranked 195th. Among them, 'Hype boy' is a song that has been on the chart for 28 consecutive weeks, suggesting global music fans' unchanging love for NewJeans. Meanwhile, NewJeans has been holding the chart throne in Korea for over two months. NewJeans' 'Ditto' topped the weekly charts of Melon, Genie, and Bugs, which are major music sites in Korea, for 9 consecutive weeks, while 'OMG' and 'Hype Boy' took second and third place, occupying the top spot on the music charts.

According to chart data on the 21st (Korean time), NewJeans exceeded 100,000 cumulative album sales in the US with their debut album. Afterwards, Min Hee Jin, CEO of ADOR, also congratulated NewJeans on this record by directly sharing a tweet containing this content. Previously, on the 20th, according to the agency ADOR, NewJeans' debut album 'NewJeans', released in August 2022, sold a total of 1,036,811 copies (based on the circle chart tally) by February 11th. NewJeans' 'NewJeans' is the first time that an artist's debut album has sold over 1 million copies since 2011, when Circle Chart started collecting accurate data.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin unveils complete promotion schedule for his upcoming first solo album FACE