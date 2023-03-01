NewJeans' OMG joins BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom as 2nd longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard's Hot 100
NewJeans meets BLACKPINK in their area as ‘OMG’ joins ‘Pink Venom’ as 2nd longest-charting K-pop girl group song on Billboard's Hot 100.
NewJeans has been doing phenomenally well in multiple 'top songs' charts. Back in January 2023, NewJeans became the second fastest K-pop girl group, after BLACKPINK, to remain in the top 100 for a second week on the UK’s Official Singles Charts with their song ‘Ditto’. NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ has now not only joined ‘Ditto’ in the Hot 100 but has in fact stayed there for weeks. NewJeans’ OMG has now officially joined BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ as the 2nd longest-charting K-pop girl group song on Billboard's Hot 100. For a group that debuted less than a year ago, such recognition is of paramount significance.
NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ is currently ranked 89 on Billboard’s Hot 100. ‘OMG’s performance this week marks their sixth consecutive week in the Hot 100 category. Other than NewJeans, BLACKPINK is the only K-pop girl group that has managed to stay in the Hot 100 for six back-to-back weeks. The only song that beats them to the first spot on the longest-charting K-pop girl group song is BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ featuring American singer and actress Selena Gomez. ‘Ice Cream’ stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts for eight back-to-back weeks! Looking at the impact of NewJeans’ music so far, it won’t be too surprising if they stay on top for longer than they already have.
NewJeans’ ‘OMG’
NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ was released in early January this year. Within its first week of release, the track was topping weekly charts left and right. The track currently has a whopping stream count of 163 million on Spotify. The official music video of the song has been praised for its unique concept and the girls’ excellent delivery of that concept.
NewJeans: Debut to Date
Originally meant to debut in 2021, ADOR’s NewJeans entered the K-pop scene in 2022 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is often referred to as Min Hee Jin’s (ADOR’s CEO) group. Min Hee Jin is the brain behind some of the most popular and innovative K-pop group concepts. Min Hee Jin had joined HYBE as their Chief Branding Officer. She later went on to become the CEO of HYBE’s sub-label ADOR. The group’s July pre-release ‘Attention’ was loved by fans for its unique composition and the girls’ impeccable vocals. The group has since then continued to win hearts with hit singles like ‘Ditto’ and ‘OMG’.
