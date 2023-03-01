NewJeans' OMG joins BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom as 2nd longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard's Hot 100

NewJeans has been doing phenomenally well in multiple 'top songs' charts. Back in January 2023, NewJeans became the second fastest K-pop girl group, after BLACKPINK, to remain in the top 100 for a second week on the UK’s Official Singles Charts with their song ‘Ditto’. NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ has now not only joined ‘Ditto’ in the Hot 100 but has in fact stayed there for weeks. NewJeans’ OMG has now officially joined BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ as the 2nd longest-charting K-pop girl group song on Billboard's Hot 100. For a group that debuted less than a year ago, such recognition is of paramount significance.

NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ is currently ranked 89 on Billboard’s Hot 100. ‘OMG’s performance this week marks their sixth consecutive week in the Hot 100 category. Other than NewJeans, BLACKPINK is the only K-pop girl group that has managed to stay in the Hot 100 for six back-to-back weeks. The only song that beats them to the first spot on the longest-charting K-pop girl group song is BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ featuring American singer and actress Selena Gomez. ‘Ice Cream’ stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts for eight back-to-back weeks! Looking at the impact of NewJeans’ music so far, it won’t be too surprising if they stay on top for longer than they already have.