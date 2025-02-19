NewJeans’ parents accuse HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk of interfering in group activities NJZ, ADOR responds

NewJeans (NJZ) faced many controversies after the ADOR and HYBE dispute began. On January 31, 2025, the members’ parents created an Instagram account, @jeanz_pr, to share updates and support Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The conflict between NJZ and HYBE has escalated further as NewJeans’ parents issued a lengthy statement criticizing Korea’s major music organizations and HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk trying to cancel their 2025 ComplexCon Hong Kong performance.



Five major Korean music organizations - Korea Entertainment Management Association (KEMA), Korea Entertainment Producers Association (KEPA), Korea Music Label Industry Association (LIAK), Korea Record Industry Association (RIAK), and Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) accused the group of using public opinion and National Assemble. KEMA, KEPA, LIAK, RIAK and KMCA claim that the group harmed the industry by taking their contract dispute public instead of resolving it legalls.

NewJeans’ parents argued that HYBE initiated the media battle, using false accusations to remove former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. They questioned where these organizations were hiding when HYBE launched public attacks against the group and Min Hee Jin. They believed the real victims were the members. They challenged the claim that these organizations don’t support any artist but they only favour agencies. Their parents stressed in the statement that trainees and artists had no platform to voice grievances, leaving them vulnerable. They also claimed that these five organizations scheduled a press conference for February 27, 2025. Their statement alleges that Bang Si Hyuk personally contacted industry leaders to pressure them into canceling NJZ’s scheduled performances at ComplexCon. Despite ongoing interference, NJZ is all set to headline ComplexCon Hong Kong, which is part of the global street fashion and pop culture festival, at the AsiaWorld-Expo on March 23, 2025.

ADOR responded to the allegations made by NewJeans’ parents regarding the company and Bang Si Hyuk’s involvement in the group’s future activities. According to Koreaboo, ADOR stated, “ADOR has never attempted to obstruct NewJeans’ performance in Hong Kong.” They clarified that Bang Si Hyuk never made contact regarding NJZ’s Hong Kong performance. They also explained that they had only requested the organization, as they did with other media in South Korea, to use NewJeans as the official team name.

