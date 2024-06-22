NewJeans pose with Billie Eilish following charming Japanese music show debut with Supernatural

NewJeans, the rising girl group, recently captivated audiences during their debut on Japan's renowned music program, Music Station. The quintet not only delivered a stellar performance but also delighted fans by mingling with global pop sensation Billie Eilish backstage.

NewJeans meets Billie Eilish at Japanese music show debut

On June 21, NewJeans, the rising girl group, made a dazzling debut on Japan's renowned TV Asahi music program, Music Station, captivating audiences with their latest single Supernatural and another track, OMG. The quintet showcased their talent with a stellar performance that left a lasting impression on viewers.

Adding to the excitement of their Japanese debut, NewJeans had the opportunity to meet and pose for photos with Grammy-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish backstage. The interaction further fueled the buzz surrounding the group, highlighting their growing popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally.

During their appearance, NewJeans also participated in a heartfelt greeting interview for the station, where their genuine excitement and nervousness endeared them to fans and netizens alike. This momentous occasion marked a significant milestone for NewJeans as they continue to make strides in the competitive music industry, solidifying their status as ones to watch in the global pop scene.

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

NewJeans, ADOR's rising K-pop sensation, is making waves with their infectious charm and nostalgic musical style. Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the quintet recently made a splash in the Japanese music scene with their debut Japanese-language singles Supernatural and Right Now. Their captivating music videos for tracks like Bubble Gum and How Sweet have further showcased their dynamic visuals and energetic performances.

Advertisement

The group kicked off their promotional activities in Japan with enthusiasm, culminating in a fan meeting event titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome, due to be held at the iconic Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27.

With an eagerly awaited album slated for release later this year, NewJeans is poised to achieve even greater heights in the global music scene, cementing their reputation as one of K-pop's most promising and captivating acts.

ALSO READ: Happy World Music Day: BTS' Dynamite, NewJeans' Hype Boy and more; 10 trendsetting K-pop songs