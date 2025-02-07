NewJeans rebrands as NJZ amid legal contract dispute with ADOR; to perform at ComplexCon in Hong Kong in March

K-pop girl group NewJeans have taken everyone by surprise by changing their group name to NJZ. The change was announced on February 7, hours after Hanni's teasing of Bunnies (their fandom) with the cryptic Instagram story that read, "Bunnies…Are you ready? Are you?" The group unveiled new solo and group photos and also announced their first musical activity post their unilateral contract termination with ADOR.

On February 7, NewJeans' new Instagram account, which was formed by the members in December last year, saw a change of username from @jeanzforfree to @njz_official. They are set to rebrand themselves completely, changing the image they had under ADOR. However, the validity of the exclusive contracts between the quintet and the management label is still underway and the case's first hearing was announced to be on April 3.

Amid the legal chaos, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein opted to go bolder and take the first step for their new venture. They announced their first independent activity to be on March. They will perform at the global street fashion and culture festival ComplexCon in Hong Kong. CompexCon, which will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo convention center from March 21 to 23. Ahead of the event participation announcement, Hanni teased something excitig coming uo for the group through the following Instagram story.

ComplexCon will be their first stage after rebranding as NJZ. In the post, the girls wrote, "Please look forward to an amazing journey with NJZ in 2025!" I'm very excited to be on stage for the first time as NJZ and show you a new side of us," As per K-media, Minji said in a statement released by the organizer of ComplexCon, "This performance is a very important moment, and I can't wait to share the new music that I've wanted to show you with fans around the world."

Their new photos feature red eyes and a more undaunted look, breaking free from their usual cheerful and Y2K concept. Bonnie Chan Woo, the CEO of Complex China expressed his anticipation for their first stage as NJZ by saying, "This stage will play an important role in opening a new chapter as artists, and we are honored to be with NJZ for their symbolic debut stage as NJZ."