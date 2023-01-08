NewJeans reigns in K-pop girl group popularity rankings for January, BLACKPINK follows

K-pop girl groups are soaring internationally thanks to their flamboyance, infectious energies and unbelievably charming stages that have the audiences hoodwinked. Be it the newbies of the 4th generation or the 3rd generation beauties, they are each making themselves known with a distinct vision. January saw them coming ahead with more power than ever; here are those who stood out on top.

NewJeans, BLACKPINK, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE, Girls’ Generation, (G)I-DLE, Red Velvet, aespa, and Oh My Girl, are the top 10 most famed girl groups in K-pop as of big data collected through the duration of December 8, 2022, to January 8, 2023. A mixture of 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation teams, it is a vibrant list full of different concepts with varied releases and multiple viral moments. Let’s take a look at the reasons why some of these names have come out on top.

ADOR’s first and one of the most talked about debuts of 2022 came through with the quintet, NewJeans. Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, they introduced the world to their concept through their debut eponymous mini-album which included four songs, each of which received rave reviews from the audience, especially for their pre-release singles ‘Attention’ and ‘Hype Boy’. The month of December saw them releasing a pre-release track named ‘Ditto’, which followed a comeback with ‘OMG’ in January. Thus, the girl group grabbed the top position on the January reputation rankings, consistently managing to be the aces.

Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa of the YG Entertainment girl group BLACKPINK have been a force to be reckoned with as they take over the world, one step at a time. Following the release of their second studio album ‘BORN PINK’, the girl group embarked on a global tour across USA, and Europe and has now set foot in Asia starting with Thailand. BLACKPINK maintained their second position on the popularity chart this month as the girlies move around the world and become bigger than ever. With the possibility of them headlining the popular music festival, Coachella, this year, the quartet will surely continue to remain among the headlines.

IVE

“Narcissistic, my god, I love it”, IVE has had nothing short of a fabulous year in 2022 as they took over the world with their continuously hit releases. Following a viral breakout with ‘Eleven’, the fans awaited with bated breath to note what charming song would they bring to the table next. And the girls delivered with not just one, but in fact two catchy releases which have gone on to become favourites of K-pop fans worldwide. Their songs have ensued dance challenges and given rise to trends thanks to their top-notch fashion styles, making them take up the third spot on the popularity list for the month of January.

LE SSERAFIM

HYBE’s power-packed rookies have not had an easy year, however, they have continued to make sense of it all with a release that successfully showcased their skills. Grabbing the fourth spot, LE SSERAFIM has continued to stay relevant and amazing. Their latest, ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, has wowed the audiences thanks to a visually pleasing performance angle and the fabulous synchronisation the girls have displayed throughout the promotions. They are ready for a Japanese release next and the fans are awaiting a new side of their charms.

TWICE

The top 5 may have been a little incomplete with their presence as the nine-membered group continues to spread their influence. Having renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, TWICE is ready to launch a year full of hit releases starting with their next English single, followed by an album, their 12th EP, in March. The group is looking forward to coming back with their charms through ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ which is hopefully celebrated with another tour.

Top 30 most popular girl groups in January 2023

The first month of the year has been in the favour of the K-pop girl groups and we hope the same continues to the end. Here’s a look at the list of the 30 most happening ones whose popularity has been the best.

NewJeans BLACKPINK IVE LE SSERAFIM TWICE Girls’ Generation (G)I-DLE Red Velvet aespa Oh My Girl MAMAMOO Apink LOONA ITZY fromis_9 cignature Girl’s Day WJSN Kep1er Brave Girls STAYC EXID APRIL MOMOLAND Dreamcatcher woo!ah! NMIXX LABOUM Ladies’ Code Brown Eyed Girls

While 2022 became known as the year of the girl groups, we look forward to another super prosperous year!