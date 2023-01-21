NewJeans reigns over the UK’s Official Singles Charts, makes it to top 100 for the second week

Released as a pre-release track on December 19, 2022, 'Ditto' was welcomed by listeners for its soft music and melo vocals. While the song sure had its share of peculiar charms, it went on to defy expectations by making it to the UK’s Official Singles Charts not once but twice. Yes, twice! The song managed to make it to number 97 for the week of January 20 to 26. NewJeans is only the second K-pop girl group to have accomplished this. The only K-pop girl group to do so before them was none other than BLACKPINK. NewJeans' Ditto

The song starts off slow and goes on to maintain a perpetually soft tonality throughout. The music is relaxing yet enlivening. There is an element of freshness in this song that is adorned with amazing vocals. The lyrics of the song are not too heavy on emotional expression. They deliver the needful in the most subtle manner possible. The overall audio appeal of the song can be rightly described as refreshing and comforting. The song has a visually pleasing music video that is easy on the eyes and goes well with the overall ambiance of the song. With its early 2000 aesthetic, pleasant visuals, and brilliant storyline, it makes it next to impossible to skip any part of the video. Once you press play on this one, there is no going back. As we go on and congratulate the monster rookies, let's take a look at how they managed to win hearts and top charts so effortlessly.

How did NewJeans make the UK top 100 alongside Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Stephen Sanchez? The UK's official charts are usually seen as the English equivalent of the US’s Billboard. With a variety of established and new artists on the list, the UK’s official charts can be rightly referred to as a fairly accurate representation of the kind of music being liked by people in the UK during any given week. These Official Charts are currently overflowing with soft, winter music that effortlessly complements the post-holiday calm of January. 'Ditto' by NewJeans is another endearing addition to the UK's winter music charts. Since there is a conspicuous difference between the feel of the music offered by both BLACKPINK and NewJeans, we can conveniently say that composition is not a shared trait that helped NewJeans make it to the top 100. NewJeans did not simply apply a tried-and-tested formula. The group has a unique style that has clearly worked well for them. The overall concept of the group differs from the general girl crush or glam girl-group concepts and is complimented brilliantly by their music. Easy on the ears, their music is a breath of fresh air.