Why would NewJeans not survive a day with ITZY? Upcoming Get Up pre-release Super Shy has fans in bundles

NewJeans’ Get Up album introduces a new teaser image for their upcoming song Super Shy. Get Up is their comeback album and they have been dropping teasers images videos for their recent songs ever since. This time again they came back to intrigue fans with another adorable teaser image. Let's have a look.

First teaser image for NewJeans' Super Shy

The rookie South Korean girl group NewJeans drops a new teaser image for their Super Shy comeback. It features a youthful and cute concept with bunny characters. They previously unveiled a teaser video on YouTube. Furthermore, they have also provided a sneak peek of the album packaging for the ‘Bunny Beach Bag’ version of their song Get Up. The title track will release alongside ETA and Cool with you.

Comeback album Get Up

In earlier updates, NewJeans unveiled their first set of teaser photos for their EP Get Up and released a teaser for the track ASAP from the same mini album. With this NewJeans has excited their fans with an intriguing teaser for their upcoming song ETA. This song will be one of the three title tracks on their forthcoming mini album called Get Up.

NewJeans' record label, ADOR, announced on June 19 that the girl group will be releasing new music in July. Prior to the full release of 'Get Up' on July 21, the quintet will unveil two pre-release songs on July 7. Get Up will showcase six fresh tracks from the girl group, with three of them designated as lead tracks - Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You. Additionally, the mini-album will include B-sides such as New Jeans, Get Up, and ASAP. Each song will be accompanied by a music video, and the group has also secured a unique collaboration with a global brand, as well as a surprise guest appearance. The track Super Shy is scheduled for release on July 7, while Get Up will be dropped on July 21.

