NewJeans releases powerful anthem for League of Legends Worlds 2023

League of Legends’ World Championship 2023’s official anthem has been sung by NewJeans which is a five-membered group with members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The group made its debut in July 2022 with its hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which went viral on the internet.

LoL’s world tournament anthem GODS by NewJeans

League of Legends is known for its amazing music videos and interesting collaborations. This time, the video game and NewJeans came together to create a new masterpiece. The announcement for this collaboration was made in September and the girls had said that this would be a new experience for them. GODS brought together the unique colors of NewJeans and League of Legends. This was a first for League of Legends as well because NewJeans are the first K-pop artists to have sung for the World Championship. There have been previous tie-ups with (G)I-dle members and TWICE but they were not for the championship anthem.

The animated music video which was released on October 4, features the story of pro League of Legends player Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu who started playing the game back in school and went on to win the 2022 championship with his team against all odds. The song, with subtler beats compared to previous League of Legends anthems, is a perfect hype song for a championship and will be a good motivator for the players. The tournament this year is scheduled to be in South Korea and opening stages will take place at LoL Park and head to the KBS Arena.

NewJeans recent activities

NewJeans Hyein attended the Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week 2023 and dazzled the event with her presence.

The girls also wished everyone a very happy and healthy Chuseok wearing beautiful and ethereal blue hanboks. The members looked stunning as they released pictures for the festival clad in traditional Korean attire.

