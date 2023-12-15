NewJeans reveals upcoming NJWMX remix album with cozy, nostalgic teaser, tracklist; WATCH

NewJeans is concluding 2023 on a high note with the release of a remix album titled NJWMX. The exciting announcement came today through their agency, ADOR, accompanied by a nostalgic teaser. NewJeans, a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, consists of five talented members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

NewJeans' remix album

At the stroke of midnight KST on December 15 (8:30 PM IST), ADOR (NewJeans agency) made an official announcement that NewJeans is set to drop their first remix album, titled NJWMX, next week. The album is set to encompass a total of 12 tracks, featuring a fresh remix of their hit song OMG, various previously released remixes of popular NewJeans songs, and an additional six instrumentals.

To add to the excitement, NewJeans surprised their fans with a nostalgic teaser video for the upcoming remix album. The highly anticipated release is scheduled for December 19 at 6 p.m. KST and 2:30 p.m. IST.

The tracks for the upcoming album are as follows:

Ditto – 250 Remix OMG – FRNK Remix Attention – 250 Remix Hype Boy – 250 Remix Cookie – FRNK Remix Hurt – 250 Remix Ditto – 250 Remix (Instrumental) OMG – FRNK Remix (Instrumental) Attention – 250 Remix (Instrumental) Hype Boy – 250 Remix (Instrumental) Cookie – FRNK Remix (Instrumental) Hurt – 250 Remix (Instrumental)

Watch the teaser here-

NewJeans' recent activities

Renowned for their girl-next-door image and a musical style reminiscent of the 1990s and 2000s, infused with pop and R&B, NewJeans has become a popular girl group celebrated for its diverse dance and club influences. In an exciting development, the group is all set to take the stage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The event is scheduled for December 31 at 8 p.m. ET, which translates to January 1 at 1:30 a.m. IST. Viewers can catch their performance on the American TV network ABC. Notably, New Jeans will be performing from South Korea, marking the first time a K-pop group has graced the stage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR and consisting of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, has been setting records since their debut. Their standout achievement includes winning two major awards at the Mnet Asian Music Awards: Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Notably, they made history as the first girl group in 12 years to claim the Artist of the Year title.

