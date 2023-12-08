NewJeans, RIIZE top December rookie idol group brand reputation rankings, BABYMONSTER follows

NewJeans, RIIZE and BABYMONSTER have topped the December rookie idol group brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute recently unveiled the brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups this month. These rankings were established by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups. The data used for this analysis was collected from November 7 to December 7. The rankings specifically focus on idols who made their debut in 2022 or later.

Top 5 of December rookie idol group brand reputation rankings

For the eighth month in a row, NewJeans secured the top spot on the list, boasting a brand reputation index of 4,120,010. This signifies an impressive 8.93 percent increase in their score since November. In the keyword analysis for NewJeans, prominent phrases such as Super Shy, Get Up, and Bunnies emerged, while their most associated terms included record, race ahead, and chosen. Additionally, the group's positivity-negativity analysis reflected an impressive 87.55 percent in positive reactions.

RIIZE made a significant leap to the second position, experiencing an extraordinary 138.14 percent surge in their score since the previous month. Their brand reputation index for December reached an impressive 3,219,122. In November, RIIZE had already shown notable progress by securing the third spot with a brand reputation index of 1,351,756, signifying a substantial 64.36 percent increase in their score since October.

The newcomer in the rankings, YG Entertainment's rookie girl group BABYMONSTER, secured the third position with a notable brand reputation index of 2,051,726.

In the current rankings, ZEROBASEONE claimed the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 1,794,334 for the month. Notably, in November, the group had ascended to second place, boasting a brand reputation index of 1,655,018, reflecting a substantial 24.56 percent increase in their score since October.

Closing in at fifth place, LE SSERAFIM achieved a noteworthy brand reputation index of 1,774,686, showcasing an impressive 57.96 percent increase in their score since November. In the previous month, LE SSERAFIM had secured the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 1,123,473.

Top 30 rookie idol groups for December

NewJeans RIIZE BABYMONSTER ZEROBASEONE LE SSERAFIM NMIXX H1-KEY BOYNEXTDOOR KISS OF LIFE Kep1er CSR FANTASY BOYS tripleS &TEAM PLAVE EVNNE IRRIS CLASS:y NINE.i The Wind ARTBEAT TEMPEST mimiirose xikers YOUNITE Queenz Eye SUPERKIND XODIAC n.SSign LIMELIGHT

