NewJeans to sing for League of Legends Worlds 2023 anthem, GODS set to release on THIS day

Earlier reports suggested that NewJeans could be chosen to compose the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. This speculation has now been validated through a tweet from the official League of Legends Twitter account on September 27, 2023.

NewJeans to sing GODS

Previously, there were widespread speculations about a potential collaboration between the emerging girl group from ADOR and Riot Games for the renowned League of Legends game. This speculation has now been officially confirmed following a tweet from the League of Legends' official X account.

For those not familiar with the significance of the event, the League of Legends World Championship stands as a major annual professional esports tournament hosted by Riot Games. Teams from around the world engage in intense battles within the popular multiplayer arena game, League of Legends. The event garners an international audience, with millions tuning in to live streams and broadcasts.

The involvement of NewJeans in crafting the anthem promises to not only elevate the atmosphere during the Finals but also draw more attention to the event, ultimately enhancing its popularity. The fusion of the game's excitement with the band's dynamic performance is expected to deliver a captivating spectacle.

Sebastien Najand, the head composer for Riot Games, and Alex Seaver from Mako are the creative minds behind the upcoming anthem. This duo is credited for co-writing the previous two iconic game anthems, "Legends Never Die" and "Rise," as well as several tracks from the well-received Arcane soundtrack, Riot Games' popular animated TV show. The song will be accessible for streaming on YouTube and various other platforms starting October 4, 2023 at 2PM KST.

More about NewJeans

The five-member K-pop girl group initially gained attention in the esports scene earlier this year when Fnatic's VALORANT player, Boaster, made a memorable exit from VCT LockIn, channeling the distinctive OMG hook-step of NewJeans. As reported by esports, the upcoming League of Legends Worlds music video is set to chronicle the journey of the Korean professional player Kim 'Deft' Hyuk-kyu, from his high school days to the victorious moment at Worlds 2022.

While the specific genre of the song remains undisclosed, the announcement of the girl group suggests a departure from their usual mid-tempo pop style. It's worth noting that other K-pop idols have also left their mark in the Esports domain; for instance, soloist and rapper Jackson Wang of GOT7 performed at the League of Legends World Championships in North America in 2022. The amalgamation of the game's intensity with the band's dynamic performance is sure to provide an entertaining spectacle.

The official fanbase of the girl group, known as BUNNIES, took to social media to shower the group with praise for this significant achievement. Furthermore, the League of Legends World Championship finals, scheduled for 2023 and hosted in South Korea, will take place at Seoul's largest indoor stadium, the Gocheok Sky Dome.

