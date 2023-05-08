NewJeans sets Guinness World Record as fastest K-Pop act to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify

South Korean girl group NewJeans has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest K-Pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify in less than a year of their debut. The group achieved this incredible feat by surpassing the previous record set by BTS.

NewJeans has made history by becoming the fastest K-pop artist to hit one billion streams on Spotify, according to Guinness World Records. The band achieved this remarkable feat on March 8, which was just 219 days since their debut. The achievement is even more impressive considering the fact that NewJeans only had a limited number of songs available on Spotify at the time from their debut EP ‘NewJeans’ comprising four tracks such as ‘Attention,’ ‘Hype Boy,’ ‘Cookie,’ and ‘Hurt’, as well as two songs from their single album ‘OMG’ such as ‘Ditto’ and ‘OMG’. As a result of their accomplishment, Guinness World Records has awarded NewJeans with their first-ever world record.

Meanwhile, Jungkook from BTS has achieved a new record by becoming the fastest male K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. In addition, Lisa of BLACKPINK has also set a record as the fastest female K-pop soloist to reach this milestone on the popular music streaming platform. These achievements were recognized by the Guinness World Records, cementing the artists' global impact and popularity in the music industry.

About NewJeans

NewJeans formed by ADOR is a South Korean girl group. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein are the group's five members. They made their debut in July 2022 with the single ‘Attention,’ which was quickly followed by two other singles, ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Cookie.’ The singles were all included in their self-titled debut extended play, which was published in August 2022. They had commercial success with their first single album ‘OMG’ in 2023. It was preceded by two songs, 'Ditto' and 'OMG'.

NewJeans debuted in 2022 and quickly made a name for themselves. Now officially with the first ever Guinness World Record, NewJeans has a feat that highlights the group's talent, hard work, and the enduring popularity of K-Pop music. Congratulations to NewJeans on this incredible achievement, and here's to many more successes in the future.

