NewJeans, SHINee’s Onew, DAY6 and more announced as first lineup for Dream Concert World in Japan

Dream Concert World in Japan has finally unveiled its first lineup of artists and it is looking brilliant and exciting. The concert is taking place in Japan for the first time to strengthen the bonds between the two countries.

NewJeans, SHINee’s Onew, DAY6, NCT WISH, and more are scheduled to take the stage at the Dream Concert World in Japan.

The Dream Concert World will take place in Japan for its 30th installment. It is the only Korean concert that has been held continuously for 30 years.

On June 18, 2024, Dream Concert World in Japan unveiled its first lineup with star-studded artists namely NewJeans, SHINee’s Onew, DAY6, NCT WISH, TWS, NEXZ, EPEX, BADVILLAIN, KISS OF LIFE, and tripleS.

Dream Concert World in Japan will be held at Belluna Dome on August 10 and 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Dream Concert World is taking place in Japan for the first theme to observe the 60th anniversary of the Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea in 2025. The theme of this year’s Dream Concert World is ‘With music we got a friend’.

It is also being reported that the second lineup of the concert will be filled with more K-pop artists that have created a worldwide fan base. The ticketing details and timings are yet to be confirmed.

Know NewJeans

NewJeans is one of the most influential girl groups in fourth-generation K-pop. NewJeans is made up of five members: Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein, and Minji.

NewJeans recently made a highly anticipated comeback with their mini album How Sweet on May 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, NewJeans is gearing up for their Japanese debut with the single Supernatural on June 21, 2024.

Know SHINee’s Onew

Onew is a K-pop singer, songwriter, and actor who reached the heights of stardom as a member of the iconic boy group SHINee. He resumed his group activities with other members Minho, Taemin, and Key for a special encore concert as part of SHINee WORLD VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION: SHINee’s BACK to commemorate their 16th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, Onew is currently in the middle of his first-ever solo fan meet tour Guess in Asia.

