NewJeans soars to new heights as latest release Super Shy ranks on UK’s Official Singles Charts and Spotify

The pre-released single Super Shy by NewJeans made it into the Top 100 of the UK Official Singles Chart. The track straightforwardly entered following seven days since the track was released. On the UK Official Chart single Top 100, which was released on July 14, Super Shy, one of the triple title tracks of NewJeans' second mini album Get Up, peaked at number 59. Super Shy is NewJeans' second track to be named in the UK's official single 'Top 100'. On the chart, NewJeans set the pre-released melody 'Ditto' from the single album 'OMG' in January of 2023 at number 95.

NewJeans’ Super Shy on various charts:

It required around a month for 'Ditto' to enter the UK's Official Single 'Top 100'. This was a significant accomplishment for a rookie group that had debuted for a considerable length of time at that point, however 'Super Shy' reported a greatly improved start and gave a brief look at NewJeans' quick development. Also, the track ranked eleventh on the US 'Daily Top Song' on July 12th. The seventh album, Super Shy, debuted at number 37 on the chart and climbed to number 11 in just five days, indicating an upward trend. It was 13th on Spotify's global Daily Top Song chart, and on major domestic music charts like Melon, Genie, and Bugs on the morning of July 14th, the track is still at the top.

NewJeans:

NewJeans' debut album track 'Hurt' recorded new streams of 100 million streams on Spotify, on July third, as indicated by ADOR. Following Hype Boy (300 million streams), Attention (200 million streams) and Cookie, NewJeans became the sixth song to be streamed in a total of 100 million streams per song. With the exception of two songs, Zero and Zero Remix, which are Coca-Cola commercials, NewJeans, who debuted last year, has released a total of eight songs so far. NewJeans have been known to create songs that relate to the Gen-Z crowd, becoming one of the most popular groups currently!

