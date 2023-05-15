NewJeans spotted filming new music video in Portugal; Causes frenzy about new concept

In the world of K-pop, every move made by idols is closely monitored and eagerly anticipated by fans. Recently, the popular K-pop group NewJeans has stirred up excitement and frenzy among their devoted fanbase as they were spotted filming for their highly anticipated new music video in the beautiful country of Portugal. This unexpected location choice has left fans buzzing with anticipation. Let's dive into the details and uncover why this news has caused such a stir.

Spotted in Portugal: NewJeans on set

NewJeans, known for their energetic performances and catchy music, has set their sights on a new project, and the scenic backdrop of Portugal is playing a significant role. The group was recently spotted on set in various picturesque locations throughout the country, sparking speculations and excitement among their dedicated fanbase. The members of NewJeans were seen rehearsing dance routines, shooting captivating scenes, and bringing their unique charm to the vibrant streets of Portugal.

Fans reaction

The selection of Portugal as the backdrop for NewJeans' music video has piqued fans' curiosity and generated buzz within the K-pop community. The scenic beauty, rich cultural heritage, and unique architecture of Portugal provide an enchanting canvas for the group to showcase their talent and creativity. This unexpected choice of location has left fans intrigued about the concept and storyline of the upcoming music video, heightening anticipation for its release.

Some of the fans took to social media and showed their excitement. The online community buzzed with anticipation as numerous pictures of NewJeans emerged, capturing the group during the filming of their upcoming music video. These images sparked speculation among netizens, who eagerly speculated that the location of the shoot was in Portugal, heightening curiosity surrounding NewJeans' fresh summer concept. Excitement filled the comments section, with netizens expressing their eagerness for the group's anticipated summer track. Comments such as "I can't wait for their summer song!" and "Summer NewJeans will be absolutely amazing" reflected the enthusiasm of fans eagerly awaiting the release. Observations about the group's stylish outfits fueled discussions, as netizens gushed, "Are they going for a high-teen concept? Their outfits are so beautiful!" The overwhelming sentiment among fans was one of happiness and anticipation, with remarks like "I'm so thrilled, what should I do?" and "Please make a comeback soon!" resonating throughout the online community.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' V leaves for Paris to attend a fashion event; Fans speculate KTH1 is in the making