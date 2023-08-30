NewJeans' Super Shy makes record splash: 7-Week stint on Billboard Hot 100 marks debut triumph

NewJeans Super Shy achieves a new feat. Super Shy spent seven weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts making it NewJeans' first song to reach this milestone. It was also announced that NewJeans mini-album Get Up held its position at #21 on its latest Top 200 Albums chart, making it its fifth consecutive week in the top 30. With this new achievement Get Up by NewJeans becomes the first-ever K-pop girl group album in history to spend 5 consecutive weeks in the top 30 of Billboard 200.

Super Shy becomes NewJeans' first song to chart for seven weeks

Super Shy held a strong position at #80 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charting for seven weeks on the list. Following are the current rankings of all the tracks from their mini-album Get Up on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. Chart this week: Super Shy at #6, ETA at #14, NewJeans at #56, OMG at #73, Ditto at #85, Cool With You at #98, and Hype Boy at #112. The songs also performed well on the Global 200 list. All of this has led NewJeans to secure a rank at #24 on Billboard’s Artist 100 for this week, making it their ninth non-consecutive week on the chart.

About NewJeans and their 2nd EP Get Up

NewJeans is a K-pop girl group formed by ADOR. The group has five members - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. NewJeans debuted in 2022 with a single titled Attention followed by Hype Boy and Cookie. The songs were greatly received by the fans. They brought with them a fresh vibe to the music scene with a distinctive music style. In January 2023, they released their first album OMG which had Ditto and OMG as the two tracks. NewJeans also held their first sold-out fan meeting titled Bunnies Camp in July 2023. They released their second EP Get Up on July 21, 2023.

Get Up is going strong on the music charts. They also performed live at Lollapalooza. NewJeans will be releasing a soundtrack called Beautiful Restriction which is a remake of the old song for the K-drama A Time Called You on September 8.

