NewJeans Super Shy now 2nd longest charting song on Billboard Hot100, ties with BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream

NewJeans' second mini album Get Up held a no.24 position for the sixth consecutive week in the Top 200 Albums chart. They are going strong on both the Billboard 200 and Hot100 charts. With Get Up at no.24, NewJeans becomes the only K-pop girl group in history to chart an album for six weeks continuously in the top 25 position of the Billboard 200.

NewJeans Super Shy ties with BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream

Despite NewJeans' second mini album Get Up making all the waves on the chart, their song Super Shy is not behind. Super Shy ranks at no. 95 on Billboard’s Hot100 charts for eight weeks now. This has made Super Shy match the record of BLACKPINK's song Ice Cream which was a collaboration with Selena Gomez. Ice Cream held the record for being the second longest-charting song by a K-pop girl group in the history of Billboard Hot100. The only song to cross over eight weeks on the chart is FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid

More records by NewJeans

Get Up, NewJeans' second mini-album also made its way back to the no.1 spot on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the fifth consecutive week. Not only that, the album rose to no.3 on Top Current Album Sales, no.4 on Top Album Sales, and no.13 on the Tastemaker Albums chart. If we talk about Billboard’s Global Excl U.S. chart then Super Shy took the no.13 spot, ETA at no.19, OMG at no.80, New Jeans at no.83, Ditto at no.91, Hype Boy at no.114, and last but not least Cool With You at no.141.

On the Global 200 chart, Super Shy is at #16, ETA at #40, New Jeans at #131, OMG at #141, and Ditto at #173. Overall, NewJeans as an artist has climbed back to #21 on Billboard’s Artist 100 for the tenth week.

