NewJeans’ Super Shy reaches new milestone: Becomes their fastest track to surpass 300 million streams

NewJeans have set a new record for themselves as their hit track Super Shy became their fastest one to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify. The rookie group has five members which includes Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They are known for their catchy beats which are reminiscent of 90s and 2000s sounds.

Super Shy becomes NewJeans’ fastest song to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify

On October 25, Spotify announced that Super Shy by NewJeans became the group’s fastest track to receive more than 300 million streams on the platform. It only took the idols 108 days to achieve this feat. Super Shy is a part of their second mini album Get Up which has a total of 301,065,169 streams as of October 23. The track also became their fifth song overall to achieve this milestone.

Super Shy also previously ranked high on many Spotify charts. The song debuted on Spotify Global and US Daily at No. 4 and No. 9 respectively making it their highest charting track till now. They also maintained their positions on these charts for 100 days. On Weekly Top Songs, Super Shy took the 9th spot globally and charted for 15 weeks till October 19.

More about NewJeans and their recent activities

NewJeans debuted with Attention in July 2022. This was followed by two more singles Hype Boy and Cookie. In January 2023, they released their first mini album OMG. On October 4, NewJeans released their track GODS which is the anthem of League of Legends World Championship 2023. NewJeans set another new record for themselves as the group became the first K-pop female act to maintain the top 70 position on Billboard 200 for 12 weeks. The album has been keeping a steady hold on the charts for the past few months which has successfully established them as capable and talented idols.

