NewJeans surpasses BLACKPINK to become 2nd girl group in Hanteo history to reach 1.65 million album sales

As per Hanteo Chart on July 28th, the second mini album 'Get Up' by NewJeans amassed a sum of 1.65 million album sales during the first week of release. This is a record that compares to the second spot in Initial Chodong sales (one week after release) of all K-pop girl group albums. The primary spot in first-week album sales for K-pop girl groups is the 3rd mini album 'MY WORLD' (1.69 million copies) by aespa in May. BORN PINK (1.54 million copies) by BLACKPINK in September of 2023, gave their place to NewJeans and went on to be third.

NewJeans’ Get Up crosses 1.65 million album sales in first week of release:

Safe to say, NewJeans has been showing a high-velocity development pattern following one year of debut. NewJeans kept 310,000 copies in the first week with their first mini album 'NewJeans' in August of 2022, establishing another standard for debut collections by a girl group. The single collection 'OMG' was released toward the beginning of January of 2023 and sold 700,000 copies soon after and 'Get Up' got 1.65 million copies in the first week, dramatically increasing contrast with the past albums. Specifically, on the day of release itself, nearly 1.2 million copies were sold, and presently it appears to be that NewJeans accomplished 3 continuous million seller titles in just a year.

NewJeans’ activities:

Released on July 7th, 'Super Shy' came to No. 64 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 59 on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, breaking NewJeans' own most elevated positioning on each chart. All tracks from the album are on the chart for the sixth day (July 21-26) on Spotify US Daily Top Songs. On the weekly charts of Melon, Genie, and Bugs, 'Super Shy' beat out all competitors for 2 consecutive weeks, and even in the digital and streaming categories released by Circle Chart. 'Get Up' comprises a sum of 6 tracks including the triple title track 'Super Shy', 'ETA', and 'Cool With You'. While flaunting an unequaled scale by showing music recordings and performances of all the songs, they are getting great reviews from all over the world.

