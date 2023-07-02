NewJeans surprises with title track ETA during 1st fan meeting Bunnies Camp; Check reactions

NewJeans dropped their new song (Estimated Time of Arrival) ETA during their recent fan meeting. ETA, one of the three title tracks of their upcoming comeback album was performed live on July 1, 2023. Fans were in shock as the rookie group rocked the ETA stage at the Bunnies Camp fan meeting.

NewJeans dropped ETA as a surprise

On July 1, NewJeans held their 1st fan meeting at Bunnies Camp at Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. The OMG singers dropped their new song ETA unexpectedly and with a full-fledged choreographed performance. Fans who were watching the fan meeting live immediately realized that it was one of the title tracks of their upcoming album Get Up. ETA caught everyone's attention with its upbeat music and unique choreography. Fans showed their excitement saying that the song of the year is here and NewJeans did not come to play.

ETA has not officially released on streaming platforms but NewJeans fans found it to be addictive already. When it came to ETA's concept, NewJeans' agency ADOR said, "An impressive song with unique lyrics that feel the sympathy of teenagers and melodic rap with the unique sensibility of NewJeans, as if having a conversation with a friend." From fans' reactions to the song, we can say that they relate to the new song by NewJeans.

Bunnies Camp

NewJeans performed their previously released hits Attention, Cookie, Hype Boy, Hurt following the members' cover of Lauv's Paris in the Rain (by Danielle), OOHYO's Youth (by Hyein), HYUKOH's Wi Ing Wi Ing (by Minji), NELL's Time Walking on Memories (by Haerin), J's Like Yesterday (by Hanni). They winded up the show with their latest releases DITTO and OMG with a surprise performance of ETA.

NewJeans' upcoming album Get Up

Get Up, NewJeans' second EP, will be released on July 21. It contains six tracks with three title tracks. The songs Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, New Jeans, Get Up, and ASAP are all included in Get Up. Super Shy and New Jeans will be launched on July 7. It has been revealed that all six songs will have a music video.

