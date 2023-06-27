NewJeans teases enthralling title track ASAP from highly awaited album Get Up; Comeback details inside

NewJeans, the queens of trending songs Hype Boy and OMG, are making a comeback in the coming month. ADOR dropped a teaser for ASAP, one of the title songs which will be out before the entire album. Fans are mesmerized by the stunning visuals and show their excitement for ASAP.

ASAP Teaser

On June 27, ADOR released the teaser of NewJeans' upcoming title single ASAP and it has started to gain attention from K-pop fans for its mysterious and fascinating concept. The teaser begins with hints of NewJeans at a strange party-like scene keeping the audience intrigued. However, the main focus was given to the girls playing around in the woods which seems like a journey to Neverland. The members show their dazzling visuals in all white, the girls go all blonde for ASAP. The song is set to release on July 21 along with the album.

Fans' reaction to ASAP teaser

This captivating teaser also gave a little sneak peek of the actual song, in Danielle's feathery voice. Listening to the teaser, NewJeans fans say this song is already a big hit expressing their excitement for the song and the music video, the teaser has reached over 1.4 million views. The reactions from fans are quite different from the teaser of ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), both international fans and Korean netizens are giving positive reactions to ASAP. This title song seems to be as catchy as OMG and Hype Boy but the concept of this appears to be very different from their previous songs.

About Get Up

NewJeans is coming back with another electrifying album since OMG, this time it's quite different from their previous album since this one will have three title tracks which include ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), Super Shy, and ASAP. The two pre-releases ETA and Super Shy will be released on July 7 prior to the release of the album. NewJeans' Get Up is scheduled to release on July 21 with the title track ASAP. The album consists of six songs including the three title tracks and others namely New Jeans, Cool With You and Get Up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why are NewJeans fans expressing disappointment at ETA's concept? ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin blamed for ideation