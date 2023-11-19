NewJeans thrills audience with GODS performance at 2023 League of Legends World Championship opening

NewJeans and League of Legends came together to collaborate for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship anthem. The girl group delivered the track GODS which fits the theme of the video game well. On November 19, the group performed to the track during the opening ceremony.

NewJeans performs at 2023 League of Legends World Championship opening ceremony

NewJeans had released their track GODS on October 4 which was in collaboration with League of Legends. This was the first time a K-pop group had sung for the World Championship anthem. The tournament this year is scheduled to be held in South Korea and opening stages will take place at LoL Park and then head to the KBS Arena. Watch their legendary performance here.

On November 19, NewJeans performed to their track GODS for the first time. This debut performance was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul. GODS brought together the unique colors of NewJeans and League of Legends. Their powerful performance on the song enthralled the audience and effectively started off the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

Prior to this, League of Legends have also collaborated with other K-pop artists. There have been previous tie-ups with (G)I-dle members and TWICE for their virtual band K/DA. It is a multilingual group and have songs in Korean, English and Mandarin.

NewJeans recent activities

NewJeans is a five-membered group which consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The group made its debut in July 2022 with its hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which trended big time on the internet and also entered several global music charts.

The girls group set a new record for themselves as they became the first K-pop female group to maintain the top 70 position on Billboard 200 for 12 weeks with their album Get Up. The idols also keep reigning the Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts with their songs GODS, Super Shy, ETA, Ditto, Hype Boy and OMG still going strong.

