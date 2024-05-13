NewJeans to appear on 2 Days & 1 Night marking first-ever broadcasting channel variety show appearance next month

NewJeans, the popular K-pop girl group witnessed massive fame since their debut in 2022. As the latest reports suggest, the group’s members are now gearing up to make their first broadcasting channel variety show appearance. They will join the popular program 2 Days & 1 Night as special guests for an episode, which will air next month.

NewJeans to guest on KBS2 variety show 2 Days & 1 Night following How Sweet's release

On May 13, several Korean media outlets reported that NewJeans members will appear on KBS2 variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. The production team confirmed their appearance saying that the members have already finished the filming and the episode will be broadcast in June.

With this, NewJeans will mark their first-ever variety show appearance since their debut in 2022. Previously, it was revealed through online communities, that the group’s four members Minji, Danielle, Hanni, and Haerin participated in the filming schedule. Hyein, who is currently on a temporary break due to a microfracture injury in her foot, won’t be able to join the others for the guest appearance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Now fans eagerly await to witness the members’ historic moment and their synergy with the other cast.

Advertisement

Catch up on NewJeans' recent activities

Meanwhile, on April 27, NewJeans released the music video for Bubble Gum, a pre-release and B-side track for their forthcoming double single album How Sweet. The title track and instrumental of the two songs will be unveiled on May 24.

Meanwhile, the group is also set to make their Japanese debut with another double single, which will be revealed on June 21. It will also feature a total of four tracks including the lead Supernatural, B-side Right Now, and instrumental versions of both.

Know more about 2 Days & 1 Night

2 Days & 1 Night is a popular KBS2 Variety show that was first broadcast on August 5, 2007. Over the many years, many luminaries from the K-pop and K-drama industry attended the show. The narrative revolves around the cast members going to many unexplored regions and tourist destinations, as they take up new challenges. Everyone must fulfill the tasks to avoid punishments and earn rewards.

Season 4 of 2 Days & 1 Night premiered in 2019 and is still ongoing with Kim Jong Min, DinDin, Yeon Jung Hoon, and Moon Se Yoon as regular members. Marry My Husband actor Na In Woo also joined the team in 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Chae Min to join Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, and more in new webtoon-based supernatural drama Cashero; Report