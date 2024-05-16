NewJeans to follow BTS' footsteps in performing at Gyeongbokgung Palace; will become first K-pop girl group to do so

NewJeans is set to make history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the prestigious Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace. Despite member Hyein's absence due to a foot injury, the quintet is poised to captivate audiences with their performance of Cool With You.

NewJeans to take center stage at Gyeongbokgung Palace

NewJeans, the rising K-pop girl group, is set to make history by becoming the first girl group to perform at the prestigious Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace. However, their performance comes with a bittersweet note as member Hyein will be unable to join due to a foot injury.

Take a sneak peek into NewJeans’ historic performance here;

The quintet will grace the historic stage with their hit song Cool With You, in customized hanboks, promising a memorable and captivating performance for their fans. According to Pannkpop, expressing their excitement and gratitude, NewJeans conveyed, "It is an honor to perform at Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace, a precious heritage of our country, and I think it will be a memory that will be remembered for a long time."

Earlier, BTS became the first and only K-pop group to perform at Gyeongbokgung Palace during their week-long appearance on The Tonight Show. Against the majestic backdrop of Geunjeongjeon Hall and the picturesque Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, they delivered unforgettable performances of IDOL and Mikrokosmos respectively.

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

NewJeans, the K-pop girl group under ADOR Entertainment, is gearing up for an exciting year filled with new music and milestones. Comprised of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the quintet has established a reputation for their charming girl-next-door image and nostalgic musical vibes reminiscent of the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2024, NewJeans plans to release two double singles; How Sweet and Bubble Gum in May, followed by Supernatural and Right Now in June, marking their first Japanese-language releases. The music video for Bubble Gum was unveiled on April 27, teasing fans with the group's infectious energy and vibrant aesthetics.

Excitingly, NewJeans will embark on their first official promotional activities in Japan, culminating in a fan meeting titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome at the iconic Tokyo Dome on June 26–27, 2024. Additionally, fans can anticipate the group's upcoming album slated for release in the latter half of the year, promising even more musical delights from NewJeans.

