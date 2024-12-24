NewJeans to make first independent radio appearance post-contract termination; ADOR claims unawareness

It has been almost a month since NewJeans announced their contract termination with ADOR. The agency has filed a lawsuit to confirm the validity of their agreement. They emphasized many times that the contract remains valid. However, the group has decided to make their first independent appearance since the termination and their agency is allegedly in the dark about it.

During the December 24 broadcasting on CBS Standard FM's News Show, Kim Hyun Jung announced that the girl group is set to make an appearance on December 25. However, instead of mentioning them as NewJeans, the host stated, "Tomorrow, a Christmas special has been prepared. The first part will be the live news broadcast as usual. For the second part of the show, there will be a mini-concert with the five girls Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein."

The announcement sparked much curiosity among the netizens who wondered if the members were finally successful at leaving ADOR mutually and began pursuing their own activities.

However, seems like that's not what happened as shortly after the radio broadcast, ADOR released a statement to a K-media outlet, claiming, "NewJeans' Kim Hyun Jung's News Show appearance was decided and carried out independently by the artists without discussion with the agency. We did not know about the appearance in advance."

Notably, this will be the five girls' first live broadcast since their emergency press conference on November 28, when they announced the contract t termination with ADOR citing that the agency failed to protect them and breached the agreement. However, ADOR counter-issued statements, emphasizing that the contract remains valid as the company has not violated any agreement. Later, on December 3, the agency filed a lawsuit against the NewJeans members to confirm the validity of their contract.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, they revealed their desire to continue using the name NewJeans despite leaving ADOR. The members promised that they would continue to fight to reclaim the usage rights. However, despite their strong statement, many industry researchers think that this will be impossible for them and will have to face a major legal battle with ADOR.

