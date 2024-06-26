NewJeans is all set to hold their first-ever fanmeeting concert in Japan. Titled Bunnys Camp 2024, the event will be held at Tokyo Dome. However, the show was quickly sold out when the tickets were announced, and many fans showcased their disappointment. Nevertheless, it has been revealed that more seats will be added to the venue.

NewJeans adds more seats to Bunnys Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome

On June 26, 2024, a South Korean news outlet, Yonhap, has reported that NewJeans will be adding extra seats for their upcoming fanmeeting concert titled Bunnys Camp 2024. All the tickets for the show were instantly sold out. However, due to the overwhelming demand, they have decided to open more seats for the fans with restricted views.

Moreover, ADOR, the group’s agency has announced that despite the event being held on weekdays, the tickets were all sold out almost immediately, prompting requests from fans to add more shows. However, to show their gratitude to the locals, they have decided to open the restricted views seats. The show is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024, and June 27, 2024. Additionally, Newjeans producer and DJ 250 will be opening the show and it will also feature special guest performances from YOASOBI and Rina Sawayama.

NewJeans made their official Japanese debut with a double single EP on June 21, 2024. It consists of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs.

Advertisement

Watch Supernatural music video





More about NewJeans

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

ALSO READ: Road to Kingdom announces major overhaul; revamped version set to launch in second half of 2024