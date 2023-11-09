NewJeans to perform at 2023 Billboard Music Awards making US award show debut

NewJeans which is a five-membered group with members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The group made its debut in July 2022 with its hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which went viral on the internet. The girl group has been confirmed to be a part of the official performance lineup at the Billboard Music Award 2023.

NewJeans to perform at the BBMAs

NewJeans would be taking over the global stage with their performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2023. BTS were the first K-pop artists in history to perform at the prestigious award show and following that, the girl group are also all geared up to enchant the audience with their upcoming performance on November 19. The group has also been nominated for various categories which are Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, and Top Global K-Pop Song.

This is a piece of exciting news for NewJeans fans as they eagerly await their performance at Billboard Music Awards 2023. Fans flooded the comments section cheering on and congratulating the OMG singers. Some fans also mentioned that they want to see TWICE and BLACKPINK perform at the event next.

NewJeans' recent activities

BTS’ Jungkook and NewJeans came together to take the 3D and Ditto challenge. This was an interaction which the fans found very adorable and had been longing for a while. On October 15, both Jungkook and NewJeans posted the challenge video together on their social media. On November 3, Jungkook also revealed that NewJeans' Ditto is a constant on his playlist and that he has listened to the song at least 30 times.

League of Legends and NewJeans came together to create a new masterpiece. The announcement for this collaboration was made in September and the girls had said that this would be a new experience for them. The track GODS brought together the unique colors of NewJeans and the video game. This was a first for League of Legends as well because NewJeans are the first K-pop artists to have sung for the World Championship.

NewJeans became the first K-pop girl group to maintain a 14-week streak on Billboard 200 with their album Get Up. The album was released in July of this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewJeans' Get Up charts in Top 100 of Billboard 200 for 14 weeks; becomes first K-Pop girl group to do so