NewJeans to perform GODS at 2023 League of Legends World Championship

RIOT Games, the creator of League of Legends announced that NewJeans will be performing the anthem titled GODS at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. NewJeans released the song as a collaboration with the video game on October 3, 2023. Currently, the championship is being held in South Korea and is also referred to as Worlds 2023. NewJeans is a five-member K-pop girl group under ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE.

NewJeans set to perform GODS live on stage

RIOT Games shared that the rising K-pop sensational group NewJeans will be performing the anthem titled GODS at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. NewJeans will be debuting an original choreography to the newly released track which is specifically designed for GODS and the World Final stage. This highly-anticipated collaboration came as a surprise to the K-pop group's fans.

The official music video of GODS was released by RIOT Games with animated visuals depicting a story. They also shared that the elements of the music video will also be brought to life during the stage performance along with an arrow of exciting efforts, practically and technically. Not only this, HEARTSTEEL which comprises Cal Scruby, EXO's Baekhyun, ØZI, and Tobi Lou will be performing Paranoia at the Worlds 2023. Watch the music video for GODS below:

NewJeans' latest activities

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The K-pop group recently released a remake of Beautiful Restriction as an OST for A Time Called You K-drama. They became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Lollapalooza United States.

Their album Get Up also spent their 13th week in the Top 100 of Billboard 200 chart becoming the first K-pop girl group album to do so. NewJeans also won accolades at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan and their track Super Shy became the fastest track to surpass 300 million streams. They will be releasing their yearbook in November.

