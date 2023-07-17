NewJeans to unveil two versions of Cool With You MV on THIS date with appearance from two global stars

NewJeans drummed up some excitement with their pre-delivered single 'Super Shy', another title track 'Cool With You' music video will be released on July 20th at 12 AM KST (July 19th, 8:30 PM IST) on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel. On July 17th, ADOR said, "The music video for 'Cool With You' by NewJeans will be delivered in two sections, An and B and two global stars will show up," alluding to one more raving hit. One of the three title tracks from NewJeans' second mini album, Get Up and Cool With You. The agency explained that it is a melody in view of the UK garage mood, and that a tune shows the appealing vocals of the individuals.

NewJeans’ Cool With You from Get Up:

NewJeans' second mini album 'Get Up', which contains a sum of 6 tracks, will be released on July 21st. Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You are the album's title songs. Among them, the music video of 'Super Shy' was delivered on July 7th, and 'ETA' was divulged through the as of late held NewJeans fan meeting stage. According to the agency, the song Cool With You features NewJeans' distinctive music video style with metaphors and symbolic messages. All triple title songs are expected to get attention because they have been praised for changing the paradigm of K-pop with their unconventional promotional strategy and unique music. In the meantime, NewJeans topped significant music charts in Korea like Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and so forth with Super Shy, which also ranked 59th on the Official Singles Chart of the United Kingdom and 9th on Spotify's Daily Top Song in the United States. They surpassed their previous highest rank.

NewJeans’ activities:

As per the first half survey of the Circle Chart distributed on July 14th, NewJeans' 'Ditto' topped the digital chart. Hype Boy came in third place and OMG came in second. In addition to Hype Boy, one more debut track by NewJeans, Attention, positioned seventh. Subsequently, NewJeans showed their true capacity by posting four tracks in the 'Top 10' of the digital chart in the first half of 2023. Additionally, seven songs made it into the top 400, earning a total of 6.6% of the market share.

