NewJeans tops April Singer Brand Reputation Rankings; BTS, Lim Young Woong, BLACKPINK and more follow after

In April 2023, as a result of big data analysis of the brand reputation of singers, it was analyzed in the order of NewJeans in 1st place, BTS in 2nd place, and Lim Young Woong in 3rd place. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed 125,572,890 big data of singer brands from March 22 to April 22 to analyze consumer brand participation, media, communication, and community.

Brand Reputation Rankings:

The singer brand reputation index extracts the big data of singer brands that are showing music sources loved by consumers, analyzes consumer behavior, classifies them into participation value, communication value, media value, and community value, and analyzes the positive-negative ratio and reputation analysis algorithm. It is an analyzed indicator. Through brand reputation analysis, you can find out who, where, how, how much, and why they are talking about the brand.

In April 2023, the top 10 rankings of singer brand reputation was analyzed in order of :-

New Jeans

BTS

Lim Young Woong

BLACKPINK

IVE

FIFTY FIFTY

IU

Lee Chan Won

Kim Ho Joong

SEVENTEEN

NewJeans:

The NewJeans brand, which ranked first in the singer's brand reputation, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 9,184,363, with participation index 1,164,274 media index 1,963,546 communication index 2,990,692 community index 3,065,852. Compared to the brand reputation index of 8,331,811 in March, it rose by 10.23%.

BTS:

In second place, the BTS brand was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 8,788,308 with the participation index 877,341 media index 2,507,279 communication index 1,931,861 community index 3,471,827. Compared to the brand reputation index of 7,940,535 in March, it rose by 10.68%.

Lim Young Woong:

The third place, Lim Young Woong brand, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 8,011,212 with the participation index 2,483,702 media index 1,372,485 communication index 1,743,983 community index 2,411,042. Compared to the brand reputation index of 8,679,144 in March, it fell by 7.70%.

BLACKPINK:

4th place, BLACKPINK brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 7,938,100, with the participation index 605,171 media index 1,731,447 communication index 1,650,119 community index 3,951,363. Compared to the brand reputation index of 6,620,229 in March, it rose by 19.91%.

