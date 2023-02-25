NewJeans tops February’s Singer Brand Value rankings; Lim Young Woong, BTS, BLACKPINK and more follow behind

NewJeans has proven their popularity as they continue to top Singer Brand Value rankings and more.

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Feb 25, 2023   |  12:54 PM IST  |  5.7K
NewJeans, BTS Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: NewJeans’ Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC
NewJeans, BTS Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: NewJeans’ Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC

NewJeans showed dazzling popularity by rising to No. 1 on singer brand reputation in February.

NewJeans

New Jeans took first place as a result of big data analysis in February 2023 of the singer's brand reputation announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on February 25. Second place was Lim Young Woong, and third place was BTS. The NewJeans brand was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 8,878,566 with the participation index 2,419,453 media index 2,204,230 communication index 2,041,952 community index 2,212,930. Koo Chang-hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, "The NewJeans brand, which creates various colors based on sound sources, took first place."

NewJeans; Picture Courtesy: ADOR

Singer Brand Value Rankings:

The singer brand reputation index extracts the big data of singer brands that are showing music sources loved by consumers, analyzes consumer behavior, classifies them into participation value, communication value, media value, and community value, and analyzes the positive-negative ratio and reputation analysis algorithm. It is an analyzed indicator. Through brand reputation analysis, you can find out who, where, how, how much, and what the reason is behind the popularity of the brand.

BTS

According to the latest chart released by Billboard on the 22nd (local time) (as of February 25th), BTS' anthology album 'Proof' is ranked 151st on the main album chart 'Billboard 200' and ranked 36th on this chart. Stayed for weeks in a row. The group and individual charts on the Billboard charts are also continuing to perform well.  BTS' 4th regular album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7', released in February 2020, re-entered the 'World Album' at 6th place and the 'Top Album Sales' at 77th place. BTS leader RM's first official solo album 'Indigo' ranked 9th in 'World Album', 29th in 'Top Current Album', and 53rd in 'Top Album Sales'.

The full list of rankings are:- 

NewJeans 

Lim Young Woong 

BTS 

Lee Chan Won 

BLACKPINK

Younha 

IU 

Kim Ho Joong 

IVE 

EXO 

Young Tak 

SEVENTEEN

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Young Ji 

H1-Key 

BIGBANG 

(G)I-DLE 

Kang Daniel 

Jeong Dong Won 

NCT 

Taeyeon 

Song Ga In 

aespa 

Lee Seung Yoon 

Sung Si Kyung 

SNSD 

Park Jae Bum 

STAYC 

Tei 

Song Min Ho

ALSO READ: Seojin’s: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi’s show premieres to strong ratings

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

About The Author
Anoushka Mathew
Anoushka Mathew
Writer

A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!