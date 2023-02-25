NewJeans tops February’s Singer Brand Value rankings; Lim Young Woong, BTS, BLACKPINK and more follow behind

New Jeans took first place as a result of big data analysis in February 2023 of the singer's brand reputation announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on February 25. Second place was Lim Young Woong, and third place was BTS. The NewJeans brand was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 8,878,566 with the participation index 2,419,453 media index 2,204,230 communication index 2,041,952 community index 2,212,930. Koo Chang-hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, "The NewJeans brand, which creates various colors based on sound sources, took first place."

The singer brand reputation index extracts the big data of singer brands that are showing music sources loved by consumers, analyzes consumer behavior, classifies them into participation value, communication value, media value, and community value, and analyzes the positive-negative ratio and reputation analysis algorithm. It is an analyzed indicator. Through brand reputation analysis, you can find out who, where, how, how much, and what the reason is behind the popularity of the brand.

According to the latest chart released by Billboard on the 22nd (local time) (as of February 25th), BTS' anthology album 'Proof' is ranked 151st on the main album chart 'Billboard 200' and ranked 36th on this chart. Stayed for weeks in a row. The group and individual charts on the Billboard charts are also continuing to perform well. BTS' 4th regular album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7', released in February 2020, re-entered the 'World Album' at 6th place and the 'Top Album Sales' at 77th place. BTS leader RM's first official solo album 'Indigo' ranked 9th in 'World Album', 29th in 'Top Current Album', and 53rd in 'Top Album Sales'.

NewJeans

Lim Young Woong

BTS

Lee Chan Won

BLACKPINK

Younha

IU

Kim Ho Joong

IVE

EXO

Young Tak

SEVENTEEN

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Young Ji

H1-Key

BIGBANG

(G)I-DLE

Kang Daniel

Jeong Dong Won

NCT

Taeyeon

Song Ga In

aespa

Lee Seung Yoon

Sung Si Kyung

SNSD

Park Jae Bum

STAYC

Tei

Song Min Ho

