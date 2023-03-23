NewJeans tops March K-Pop idol group brand value rankings; BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN and more follow behind

NewJeans took the top spot in the idol group brand reputation rankings in March, showing extraordinary popularity.

NewJeans took first place as a result of big data analysis in March 2023 of the idol group brand reputation announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on March 23. Following NewJeans in 1st place, BTS in 2nd place and BLACKPINK in 3rd place. The NewJeans brand, which ranked first in the idol group brand reputation, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 7,149,194, with participation index 1,073,492 media index 1,968,227 communication index 1,851,210 community index 2,256,265. Koo Changhwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, "The NewJeans brand, which ranked first in the idol group brand reputation in March 2023, had 'record, break through, and fandom' in the link analysis, and in the keyword analysis, 'OMG, Hype Boy, Ditto' came out high. In the positive-negative rate analysis, the positive rate was 90.43%."

Brand value rankings:

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 93,302,459 idol group brand big data from February 23, 2023 to March 23, 2023 for the analysis of idol group brand reputation big data. Idol group brand reputation is a brand category analysis that integrates boy groups and girl groups, and the brand reputation index was analyzed by measuring consumers' participation index, media index, communication index, and community index for idol group brands. Compared to 99,957,750 idol brand big data in January, it decreased by 6.66%. The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding out that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Through idol group brand reputation analysis, it is possible to measure positive and negative evaluations of idol group brands, media interest, and consumer interest and communication. A qualitative evaluation of the brand reputation monitor was also included.

The full list:

The top 30 in the idol group brand reputation ranking in March 2023 are:-

NewJeans

BTS

BLACKPINK

SEVENTEEN

Ive

NCT

HI-KEY

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

(G)I-DLE

Teen Top

EXO

The Boyz

Girls' Generation

STAYC

Stray Kids

WJSN

Red Velvet

aespa

SHINee

MONSTA X

BIGBANG

BTOB

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ASTRO

Oh My Girl

NMIXX

INFINITE

SHINHWA

PENTAGON

