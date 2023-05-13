NewJeans tops May Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings; LE SSERAFIM, FIFTY FIFTY follow behind

In May 2023, as a result of big data analysis of the brand reputation of rookie idol groups, they were analyzed in the order of 1st place NewJeans, 2nd place LE SSERAFIM, and 3rd place FIFTY FIFTY. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 18,729,404 new idol group brand big data from April 11th to May 11th to analyze the brand reputation big data of new idol groups. For new idol groups, big data analysis was conducted on idol groups that debuted after 2022.

May Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings:

The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding out that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. By analyzing the brand reputation of a rookie idol group, it is possible to measure the positive and negative evaluation of the idol group brand, the level of media interest, and the amount of consumer interest and communication. A qualitative evaluation of the brand reputation monitor was also included. Rookie idol group brand reputation is a brand category analysis that integrates boy groups and girl groups, and the brand reputation index was analyzed by measuring consumers' participation index, media index, communication index, and community index for the new idol group brand.

In May 2023, the top 10 brand reputation rankings for new idol groups are :-

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

FIFTY FIFTY

H1-KEY

NMIXX

Kep1er

mimiirose

tripleS

CSR

CLASS:y

NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM:

NewJeans brand, which ranked first in the rookie idol group brand reputation, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 4,272,402, with the participation index of 699,720, the media index of 837,798, the communication index of 1,228,978, and the community index of 1,505,906. LE SSERAFIM brand was analyzed as the brand reputation index 4,102,431 with the participation index 678,748 media index 815,056 communication index 1,171,643 community index 1,436,984.

FIFTY FIFTY:

3rd place, FIFTY FIFTY, was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,856,729, with a participation index of 516,852, a media index of 582,920, a communication index of 844,475, and a community index of 912,483.

