NewJeans tops November Singer Brand rankings, overtakes BTS: Full list inside

NewJeans secures top spot in November's Singer Brand rankings, revealed by The Korean Business Research Institute, surpassing BTS. Check out the complete list for details!

Written by Saumya Saxena Updated on Nov 25, 2023   |  04:31 PM IST  |  11.1K
NewJeans and BTS; Image Courtesy: ADOR and BIGHIT MUSIC
NewJeans and BTS; Image Courtesy: ADOR and BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • NewJeans, Lim Young Woong and BTS take lead in the November Singer Brand rankings
  • Check out the complete list of November’s Singer Brand rankings

NewJeans secured the leading position in November's Singer Brand Reputation Rankings, surpassing BTS, according to The Korean Business Research Institute. This noteworthy accomplishment reflects NewJeans' robust brand recognition and popularity. The ranking also featured esteemed artists such as Lim Young Woong, IVE, SEVENTEEN, aespa, and several other prominent figures in the industry, highlighting the diverse spectrum of talent within the music scene.

NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, and BTS dominate the November Singer Brand rankings

The latest Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for this month, released by The Korean Business Research Institute, offer insights into the industry's top performers. The rankings, computed from October 25 to November 25, gauge singers' media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness indexes through extensive data analysis.

Graphical presentation of the Singer Brand Rankings results as analysed by the Korean Business Research Institute; Courtesy: The Korean Business Research Institute

NewJeans emerged as the frontrunner this month, claiming the highest spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 7,323,578. This signifies a substantial 65.49 percent surge in their score compared to October, solidifying their growing influence and popularity.

Close behind, Lim Young Woong secured the second position, boasting a brand reputation index of 7,209,898 for November, showcasing his unwavering prominence in the music landscape.

BTS, a perennial powerhouse in the industry, clinched the third spot for the month with a commendable brand reputation index of 5,994,183. Despite a slight dip in rank, their enduring presence and impact on the global music scene remain noteworthy.

Take a look at the complete list of Singer Brand rankings for November

Further in the list, IVE surged to the fourth position with a notable brand reputation index of 5,475,890, showcasing a substantial 34.71 percent upswing compared to the previous month. This significant increase underscores their growing influence and positive reception among audiences.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN ascended to the fifth spot, boasting a brand reputation index of 4,750,508. This impressive elevation signifies a remarkable 68.72 percent surge in their score since October, reflecting their strengthened presence and heightened engagement with their fan base.

Both IVE and SEVENTEEN's substantial improvements in their brand reputation indexes highlight their escalating prominence and appeal within the music industry, indicating their growing impact and resonance with audiences.

Here are the top 30 Singer Brand rankings for November:

  1. NewJeans
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. BTS
  4. IVE
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. aespa
  7. AKMU
  8. Red Velvet
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. Kim Ho Joong
  11. LE SSERAFIM
  12. BLACKPINK
  13. Lee Chan Won
  14. TWICE
  15. Young Tak
  16. IU
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  18. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  19. Sung Si Kyung
  20. Park Jin Young
  21. Jeong Dong Won
  22. PSY
  23. OH MY GIRL
  24. Jeon Somi
  25. NCT
  26. Jukjae
  27. Lee Seung Yoon
  28. Lim Han Byul (Onestar)
  29. Car, the Garden
  30. Jay Park

These rankings reflect the dynamic nature of the music industry, highlighting the diverse appeal and ongoing evolution of artists' influence and engagement with their audiences.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ex-EXO member, Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual assault; details inside

Advertisement
About The Author
Saumya Saxena
Saumya Saxena
Writer

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute, BIGHITMUSIC, ADOR

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!