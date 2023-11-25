NewJeans tops November Singer Brand rankings, overtakes BTS: Full list inside

NewJeans secured the leading position in November's Singer Brand Reputation Rankings, surpassing BTS, according to The Korean Business Research Institute. This noteworthy accomplishment reflects NewJeans' robust brand recognition and popularity. The ranking also featured esteemed artists such as Lim Young Woong, IVE, SEVENTEEN, aespa, and several other prominent figures in the industry, highlighting the diverse spectrum of talent within the music scene.

NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, and BTS dominate the November Singer Brand rankings

The latest Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for this month, released by The Korean Business Research Institute, offer insights into the industry's top performers. The rankings, computed from October 25 to November 25, gauge singers' media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness indexes through extensive data analysis.

NewJeans emerged as the frontrunner this month, claiming the highest spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 7,323,578. This signifies a substantial 65.49 percent surge in their score compared to October, solidifying their growing influence and popularity.

Close behind, Lim Young Woong secured the second position, boasting a brand reputation index of 7,209,898 for November, showcasing his unwavering prominence in the music landscape.

BTS, a perennial powerhouse in the industry, clinched the third spot for the month with a commendable brand reputation index of 5,994,183. Despite a slight dip in rank, their enduring presence and impact on the global music scene remain noteworthy.

Take a look at the complete list of Singer Brand rankings for November

Further in the list, IVE surged to the fourth position with a notable brand reputation index of 5,475,890, showcasing a substantial 34.71 percent upswing compared to the previous month. This significant increase underscores their growing influence and positive reception among audiences.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN ascended to the fifth spot, boasting a brand reputation index of 4,750,508. This impressive elevation signifies a remarkable 68.72 percent surge in their score since October, reflecting their strengthened presence and heightened engagement with their fan base.

Both IVE and SEVENTEEN's substantial improvements in their brand reputation indexes highlight their escalating prominence and appeal within the music industry, indicating their growing impact and resonance with audiences.

Here are the top 30 Singer Brand rankings for November:

NewJeans Lim Young Woong BTS IVE SEVENTEEN aespa AKMU Red Velvet (G)I-DLE Kim Ho Joong LE SSERAFIM BLACKPINK Lee Chan Won TWICE Young Tak IU Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Sung Si Kyung Park Jin Young Jeong Dong Won PSY OH MY GIRL Jeon Somi NCT Jukjae Lee Seung Yoon Lim Han Byul (Onestar) Car, the Garden Jay Park

These rankings reflect the dynamic nature of the music industry, highlighting the diverse appeal and ongoing evolution of artists' influence and engagement with their audiences.

