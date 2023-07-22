NewJeans turns ONE in K-pop; 5 reasons why they are sensational and breath of fresh air

Founded by ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE, NewJeans entered the music scene on July 22, 2022, with a unique approach - releasing music videos without any prior promotions. Their songs Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie became instant megahits and continue to dominate music streaming platforms even after a year. The group's philosophy was simple - to be like a pair of jeans that people can wear every day and never grow tired of.

So who is this NewJeans?

The group's name, NewJeans, carries a dual meaning. It symbolizes the timelessness of jeans, reflecting the brand they aim to establish in the music industry. Additionally, it plays on the term ‘New genes,’ hinting at their role in ushering in a new generation of K-pop.

The members a diverse collective

NewJeans comprises five talented members with diverse backgrounds. Minji hails from Korea, Hanni has Vietnamese-Australian roots, Danielle is of Korean-Australian descent, Haerin is Korean, and Hyein is the youngest member, born in Korea in 2008. Unlike traditional K-pop groups, NewJeans doesn't have designated positions or an appointed leader. Each member contributes individually and collectively in various aspects, including singing, rapping, dancing, visuals, and leadership.

Their timeless Y2K concept

Born in the 2000s, the NewJeans members effortlessly embrace a nostalgic era from their early childhood. NewJeans is known for its distinguishable retro fashion sense in cinematography and photo shoots, setting them apart from the normative K-pop image. Their overall concept aims to challenge the conventional K-pop image, opting for a simple yet captivating representation. In doing so, they prioritize their music over colorful hairstyles and eccentric and quirky outfits.

Their collaborative music endeavor

NewJeans stands out not just for their talent but also for their involvement in the creation of their music. Members Danielle and Hanni have received credits as lyricists for some of their hit songs, Attention, and Hype Boy, respectively. Their debut EP, New Jeans, made history by breaking records for highest first-week sales in Hanteo history, and their tracks have also achieved high rankings on music charts, with Hype Boy even securing the 24th spot on Rolling Stone's The 100 Best Songs of 2022 list.

Their simple yet catchy dance steps

Newjeans is known for their innovative dance steps that send the whole world into challenge mode. From OMG to Super Shy, fans and celebrities alike have participated in their viral dance challenges. Not only are their steps simple but they are extremely catchy, quirky, and addictive. Additionally, the group's undeniable talent was showcased on the stage of the 2022 KBS Song Festival, leaving audiences in awe of their skills and stage presence. NewJeans has proven time and again that they are not just a one-hit wonder but a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry.

Their success

Within a short span of less than six months, NewJeans has amassed an impressive list of achievements and awards. They secured their first-ever win on M Countdown with Attention and went on to receive the Hot Rookie award at THE-K Billboard Awards. During the major music award season, they were honored with Performance of the Year (Grand Prize) and Best New Artist at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, as well as Top 10 Artist and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 Melon Music Awards. From awards to groundbreaking brand deals, their success has been nothing short of extraordinary.

As NewJeans celebrates its first anniversary, the journey of this talented girl group has been nothing short of sensational.

