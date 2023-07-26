NewJeans unveils enigmatic ASAP music video from album Get Up; achieves new milestone on Billboard Hot 100

NewJeans' new mini album Get Up continues to garner attention and acclaim and their future looks incredibly bright and promising. They recently released the music video for their track ASAP to captivate fans and further showcase the group's artistry and dedication to creating visually appealing and emotionally engaging content.

ASAP, a dreamy music video

On July 26 at midnight KST, NewJeans delighted fans by releasing the official music video for their third and final title track, ASAP, from their highly anticipated new mini-album Get Up. The album also features two other title tracks, Cool With You and ETA, creating much excitement among their devoted fanbase.

True to the captivating essence of the song, the music video for ASAP mesmerizes viewers with its surreal and enigmatic visuals. The video manages to strike a balance between dreamy allure and a touch of ominousness, enhancing the overall appeal of the track. Fans and music enthusiasts are left enthralled by the artistic vision and creativity exhibited in the video.

Continued success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

As a testament to their growing popularity and undeniable talent, NewJeans has achieved a significant milestone on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. The latest chart released by Billboard on July 25 revealed that Super Shy, one of the triple title tracks from NewJeans' 2nd mini album Get Up, has climbed to an impressive 64th position on the Hot 100. This marks a remarkable jump of two spots from the previous week, showcasing the group's upward trajectory on the international music scene.

The track Super Shy made its entry into the Billboard Hot 100 chart at 66th place after its pre-release on July 7 KST. Since then, the song's popularity has experienced a steady and notable ascent. With this latest achievement, NewJeans has surpassed the success of their previous works, OMG (74th) and Ditto (82nd), further solidifying their position as a rising force in the music industry.

